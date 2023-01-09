Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Summer Stars Announces $500,000 Partnership with Sonic Boom Foundation to Teach Economically Disadvantaged Kids

The partnership marks the largest single-donor contribution Summer Stars has received in its 23-year history. 

Jan. 09, 2023  
The Summer Stars Foundation, a 501c3 serving economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17, has announced the formation of a strategic partnership with the Sonic Boom Foundation. Over the next three years, Sonic Boom will provide over $500,000 in operational and financial support for The Summer Stars Foundation's flagship performing arts summer camp. The partnership marks the largest single-donor contribution Summer Stars has received in its 23-year history.

Founded in 2000, the annual nine-day Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts in Massachusetts brings together over 150 underserved students with a talented staff of master teachers, performers, counselors, and guest artists to guide campers on a journey of self-discovery. Supported entirely by donors, Summer Stars Camp is free for all campers.

"We are overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of the Sonic Boom Foundation and are so grateful for their commitment to helping further enhance our camp for incredible kids who attend each summer," said Donna Milani Luther, Founding Director of The Summer Stars Foundation. "Summer Stars gives campers an opportunity to truly discover their potential through the performing arts and to build important skills that they can bring home with them and apply to their day-to-day lives. We will be forever grateful for the strategic, operational, and financial support of the Sonic Boom Foundation."

"We had been aware of Summer Stars Camp for some time, but seeing it first-hand during our visit with our family this past summer, we were amazed at the tangible and empowering impact it had on every single camper," said Deborah and Steve Kokinos, Founders, Sonic Boom Foundation. "We knew we had to do more to support Summer Stars and all of the kids it serves. The Sonic Boom Foundation is extremely proud to be able to help support Summer Stars in their work to keep changing the trajectory of these campers' lives."

Since its founding, Summer Stars Camp has helped over 2,000 kids discover their potential through the performing arts. The Summer Stars Foundation also provides leadership training for alumni campers, college jobs as counselors and teaching assistants, as well as teacher training to share their unique teaching methodology. To learn more about the Summer Stars Foundation, visit summerstars.org.

ABOUT SUMMER STARS FOUNDATION

The Summer Stars Foundation, a donor-funded 501c3, is dedicated to serving economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17 primarily through its flagship program: the nine-day residential Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts. Held annually in Massachusetts at no charge to the campers, Summer Stars Camp brings together underserved students with a talented staff of master teachers, professional performers, counselors, and guest artists to guide campers on a journey of self-discovery. For more information, or to donate, please visit www.summerstars.org.

ABOUT SONIC BOOM FOUNDATION

The Sonic Boom Foundation is a Wyoming charitable trust established as a 501(c)(3) organization by the Kokinos Family to promote, support, and engage in activities for charitable, scientific, and educational purposes by the direct conduct of its charitable activities. Through its staff and resources, Sonic Boom provides strategic leadership and operational support for select charitable organizations.



