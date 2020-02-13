Students From 15 Area Towns Perform In Un-Common's FROZEN JR.

The Un-Common Theatre Company is excited to bring its Young Performers Production of Disney's Frozen JR. to the Qualters Middle School in Mansfield, March 6-8, 2020. Come build a snowman with this talented cast of 31 kids who hail from 15 towns across Southeastern Massachusetts and Northern Rhode Island.

You'll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time! Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love.

Directed by Mansfield High School Senior Matt Neary and choreographed by Walpole High School Junior Cate Lightbody, this Young Performers Production is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. Music Director Christine Kasparian guides the talented cast of 1st through 6th graders through all of the memorable songs from the animated film, including favorites "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and "Let It Go," as well as five new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen JR. is sure to melt your heart!

From Attleboro: Tatum Gaouette (Ensemble)

From Canton: Raphael Daghlian (King Agnar)

From Easton: Abby Cohn (Branch/Ensemble)

From Foxboro: Isabella Cleary (Elsa), Harrison Spadazzi (Bulda),

From Franklin: Shannon Barnes (Young Anna), Sadie Nash (Middle Anna) and Charlie Nash (Sven)

From Greenville, RI: Juliette Correia (Middle Elsa)

From Mansfield: Anita Camp (Snow Princess), Phinneas Evans (Kristoff) and Matt Neary (Director)

From Medfield: Eric Gelormini (Olaf)

From Norfolk: Cooper Marino (Hans), Lila Marino (Featured Dancer), Sophia Nicholson (Acorn/Ensemble)

From Norton: Ava Cocuzzo (Featured Dancer), Layah Hefez (Ensemble), Norah Hefez (Ensemble), Aubrey Lindstrom (Bishop), Zachary Lindstrom (Trunk/Ensemble) and Lia Scagnoli (Queen Iduna)

From Plainville: Penelope Janssen (Ensemble), Addison Regan (Young Elsa) and Claudia Rufo (Pabbie)

From Sharon: Charlotte Dussault (Anna), Nolan Zibrak (Weselton), and Thomas Zinno (Leaf/Ensemble)

From Taunton: Addison Handren (Ensemble) and Jack Handren (Oaken)

From Walpole: Cate Lightbody (Choreographer) and Dorothy Rizzo (Featured Dancer)

From Wrentham: Emma Jackson (Featured Dancer)

Tickets are available now at www.uncommontheatre.org/tickets. Performances are Friday, March 6 at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 7 at 2pm and Sunday, March 8 at 2pm at Qualters Middle School, 240 East St, Mansfield, MA. Tickets sold in advance are $15 for adults and $12 for students. All tickets purchased at the door are $15. For Un-Common Members, groups of 10 or larger or handicapped seating, please email tickets@uncommontheatre.org.

The Un-Common Theatre Company is currently in its 40th season of providing a creative place for children, adolescents and adults to develop life skills through exposure to the professional theatrical experience. For more information about the Un-Common Theatre Company and Disney's Frozen JR., please visit our website at www.uncommontheatre.org.





