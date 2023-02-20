Student Blog: Out-Let Yourself Go

A common thing performers will say when asked about why they love theatre is that it's a "great outlet" for them. But what does that mean? What is an outlet and how do we find it in art?

My life lately has been anything short of a cakewalk. Before Spring semester even began, my personal life was a mess. Still home for Winter break, my days dragged on as anxiety consumed my lifestyle - I was unhealthy. I kept thinking to myself, "just get back to school, just get back to school", and when I did, things got worse.

I felt so lost. My emotions fluctuated by the minute and I had no idea how to carry out my daily tasks. What was I supposed to do? While the situation affected me, it was nothing in my control, so there was nothing I could do - and yet, I couldn't do nothing.

I decided to make a change. I decided, at my lowest, that I wasn't going to let this dictate my life. I love my life and the direction it's headed, and there's no reason this situation had to change that - and I wasn't going to let it. This change in mindset was perfectly timed with the start of my first college show and second semester classes - these would become my "outlet."

Focusing on my work has been my joy this past month. With days where it felt hard to get to work, or get up in general, knowing I had class and rehearsal has helped me keep my drive. Whether it's been stepping into my jazz class, practicing my assigned scene work, or marching through the cold to rehearsals, the second I get to work it's like everything else disappears and I'm just doing what I love. When performing, I feel like my guard can fully let down, and I can just be happy and present.

It's something I'm truly passionate about, and when all else falls through, I still have my love for it. There's something so healing about the ability to step out of the noise of daily life and indulge in what you're really passionate about - most actors would agree with this. My passions have really been my savior lately, and while I've felt myself growing as a performer, I've also felt a big shift in my mindset and general happiness.

I've always found it hard to answer that question, "why do you love theatre?", but I think it can really be pinpointed down to that feeling: that feeling you get doing the thing you know you're supposed to do - the feeling of none of the craziness of the outside world mattering, because you're happy right where you are. That's where you find your outlet.

Finding an outlet in your art is insanely healing and will help you grow as an artist and as a person. If you find something that seizes you with the type of joy I've just described, seize it back. Nurture it, practice it, give yourself over to it. To quote the show my school did last semester, All Shook Up, all you've gotta do is just let yourself go :)