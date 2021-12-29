Student Blog: 6 Movie Musicals To Watch To Ring In the New Year

In the year 2022, I hope we all resolve to see more musicals. We may be deprived of some of our favorite stage musicals on Broadway, so I have put together a handy list of 6 different movie musicals that you can pop on at home - to keep everyone safe, and to entertain if you are having guests for holiday festivities!

1. tick... tick... boom! (Netflix)

Lin Manuel Miranda's directing debut follows the life of Jonathan Larson (played by Andrew Garfield) and his fear of getting too old before succeeding in writing. This movie is a spectacular watch any other time of the year, but I always think of the new year as a birthday of sorts - and birthdays are central to the plot of this show. I also feel that it is really relevant today, as many theater professionals feel stagnant in their craft right now, considering new shutdowns and the pandemic we are slowly transitioning out of. I recommend watching this with friends and family.

Photo from: Netflix

2. The Goes Wrong Show (BroadwayHD)

Okay, I lied in the title - these are not musicals at all! The Goes Wrong Show features the Mischief Theater group, acting as the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, perform a short "play of the week" per episode, which, of course, goes horribly wrong. These episodes are great to watch after a long day, and with two seasons worth, you'll be laughing for hours!

Photo from: BBC One

3. Encanto (Disney+)

Everybody loves a new Disney movie! Mirabel, a granddaughter in the magical Madrigal family, did not receive a gift like everyone else. When the house they live in begins to crumble, she searches for answers. This movie is excellent, and it includes several amazing songs that add so much to the story - and to your future playlists!

Photo from: Disney

4. Phantom of the Paradise (Rent on YouTube)

This movie is not for everyone - so let me give you an idea of who this is for: fans of Rocky Horror, Little Shop, and all things wacky and weird! A combination of Phantom of the Opera and Faust, this story follows Winslow Leach, a songwriter who has his music stolen by a big-time music producer and vows to seek revenge. Leach's music follows the storyline of Faust, but some of the plot of the movie itself also does - namely, the idea of selling your soul to the devil for some reward. If you like rock musicals and B-movies, you will love this movie!

Photo from: Phantom of the Paradise (YouTube)

5. Moulin Rouge (Amazon Prime Video)

With its stage equivalent currently running on Broadway, Moulin Rouge is a perfect way to reminisce on the pop music of the early 2000s and to revisit a new classic. Starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, this movie is sure to delight you and your friends!

Photo from: Moulin Rouge (Prime Video)

6. Lemonade Mouth (Disney+)

This movie is a perfect movie, no exceptions. Following the story of a group of teens who form a band in detention, Lemonade Mouth expertly discusses adolescence and being passionate about music. Starring Bridget Mendler, Haley Kiyoko, and others, this 2011 film is sure to delight kids and adults alike!

Photo from: Disney

I hope you enjoy this list, and I hope to see everyone in 2022!