Staged Reading of DIRTY LAUNDRY Set For This Month

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) have announced a New Works Series in Association with Roundabout Theatre Company of Dirty Laundry, a staged reading written by Mathilde Dratwa and directed by Hal Brooks.

The performance is on Sunday, March 24 at 2pm.

Tickets for this and all of BTG’s presentations and productions are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG’s Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.