Spire Center to Present Jeff Pitchell's LEGENDS LIVE ON! Featuring Tyrone Vaughan & Claudette King Next Weekend

Jeff Pitchell's Legends Live On will come to the Spire Center in Plymouth, MA on Saturday, August 26. Pitchell's performance will feature Texas Flood- with guests Tyrone Vaughan (son of Jimmie Vaughan and nephew of Stevie Ray Vaughan), Charmaine Neville (daughter of Charles Neville), and Claudette King (daughter of B.B. King). Tickets are available at Spirecenter.org.

Blues Hall of Fame award-winning guitarist Jeff Pitchell's style blends B.B. King and Duane Allman, which was endorsed by Gregg Allman.

Pitchell first made a name for himself at the young age of 15 after winning a 1981 Ovation Guitars contest for "Best Guitarist in Connecticut." Having been greatly influenced by "The Thrill Is Gone" by B.B. King, Pitchell became more adept at his instrument with each passing year. Performing in front of any crowd he could find, Pitchell honed his craft and was heavily influenced by guitarists such as Buddy Guy, Robert Cray, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Jeff's songwriting award-winning "An Eye for an Eye" was recorded by British Blues legend John Mayall. Pitchell's Anthology collection covers decades of work, including "Alone," dedicated to his late friend who planned to open a blues club with him, being heartfelt blues with tasteful guitar accents. "Beautifully Broken" is a touching piano ballad. "American Way," written for the James Woods' film An American Girl, is a patriotic soldier tribute, perfect for Memorial Day and Veterans Day airplay. The guitar and organ play on Pitchell's version of Sunshine" captures the Allman Brothers Bands foundation on this Warren Haynes composition, with Michael Allman as guest vocalist. He turns a pair of 1970s Top 40 hits into logical blues songs. The Atlanta Rhythm Section's "So into you" and Bill Wihers's "Aint NO Sunshine " are joined by saxophonist Charles Neville.

Over the years Pitchell has shared the stage with J. Geils, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Jaimoe, B.B.King, Buddy Guy, Rick Derringer, Dave Maso, Joe Cocker, Johnny Winter, Bo Diddley, Ben E. King, Clarence Clemons, Elvin Bishop, Pat Travers, James Cotton, Phil Lesh, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Simon Kirke of Free and Bad Company, Joe Bouchard of Blue Oyster Cult, and so many more.

Charmaine Neville

Reviewers have called her shows electrifying, aerobic, and explosive—Charmaine and the band mix hypnotic with the dramatic.

One reviewer claims, "Listening to Charmaine is like swallowing electricity and then washing it down with a roomful of appliances!" Another writes, "Neville never sings a dull note. She sneers, laughs, swoops high, giggles, scats, glides, talks, and talks again, playing with her words as if trying to catch the music off guard." In her own words, I'm an entertainer. And make that with a capital E!"

Claudette King

National Recording Academy Member, Claudette King, dubbed "The Bluz Queen," is the youngest daughter of the Ultimate Blues Master, B. B. King, and was elected to the Blues Hall of Fame.

The former San Francisco Bay Area native now living in Atlanta, Georgia, has had the life experiences to make lyrics mean something. She has a natural ease in shifting with the mood of each lyric. But most certainly, the power of Claudette's enthusiasm for the splendid genre-blending music on her debut "We're Onto Something" merits wide notice.

Tyrone Vaughan

Born in Dallas and raised in Austin, Tyrone Vaughan is the son of Jimmie Vaughan, the founder and guitar player of The Fabulous Thunderbirds and nephew of legendary blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Tyrone grew up in the fast-rising music scene in Austin and was heavily influenced by many blues musicians. Muddy Waters gave him his harmonica at an early age, and his Uncle Stevie Ray Vaughan gave him his first two guitars.

