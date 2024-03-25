Spire Center for Performing Arts Announces Two New Shows For 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced two new shows. Plymouth's own Rock band Mini Yellow Witches will perform on May 9, and Cellist James Clark will perform with longtime musical partner and vocal artist Branden James in their show ‘Summer Night on Broadway' on August 4.

Mini Yellow Witches was formed in the summer of 2022 in Plymouth, MA, by longtime friends Jeff Hilliard (guitar/vocals), Chris Fey (drums/vocals), and Moppy Diamond (bass). Fey and Diamond have created various musical projects over many years, and Fey is a staple in The Fey Band, which frequently performs in the Plymouth area. Hilliard, a longtime musical favorite of the South Shore, collaborated with producer Jon Ellis of Hanover, MA, to shape his ideas into driving rock songs that express Hilliard's emotional challenges and triumphs. Ellis rounds out the group on lead guitar.

As an accomplished musician, Australian cellist, concert pianist, and arranger James Clark has performed with some of the biggest stars with artists ranging from Idina Menzel and Olivia Newton-John to Van Dyke Parks. Branden James was a finalist on America's Got Talent in season eight & former tenor at The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Los Angeles Opera. Since forming a duo, they've been touring worldwide with their classically inspired pop covers and droves of undeniable charm and wit.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 30, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488.