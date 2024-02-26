Spire Center for Performing Arts Announces Nick Griffin, The Dean, the Queen and the Crooner, and Tom Rush

Three new shows have been announced at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA.

Comedian Nick Griffin will come to the Spire on May 17, and Boston comedians Mike Donovan and Christine Hurley perform with Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly on June 1. Folk Icon Tom Rush returns to the Spire on August 24. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, March 2 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

Comedian Nick Griffin has appeared on Conan, The Late Late Show, in his own half-hour Comedy Central special and was featured on The Late Show with David Letterman eleven times. Griffin has been a comic for over twenty-five years, among the most well-respected in the business. Originally from Kansas City, Griffin lives in New York City, where he regularly performs at The Comedy Cellar, Stand Up NY, and Gotham Comedy Club. Opening is Massachusetts native, stand up comedian Rob Pierce. He has opened for Dave Attell, Norm Macdonald, Michael Che, and others.

Mike Donovan has been a headlining stand-up comedian since the late 1970's. Mike headlines in Vegas and Atlantic City and is often heard on WBZ radio. He was also a sports talk host on The New Sports Huddle with Eddie Andleman. Christine Hurley has quickly become a favorite in the Boston comedy world. She has been featured on Nick at Nite's "Search for America's Funniest Mom Contest," season 9 of "The Great Food Truck Race" on the Food Network, and "America's Got Talent!" Todd Angilly, the official Boston Anthem singer, has performed at schools, agencies, and sports teams all over New England.

Celebrating five decades of touring, Tom Rush has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like “No Regrets,” “Circle Game,” “Remember Song,” “Urge for Going,” and, of course, “Rockport Sunday.” He helped shape the folk revival in the '60s and the renaissance of the '80s and '90s. His music has left its stamp on generations of artists—James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Tom Petty, and Garth Brooks, among others. Award-winning songwriter, singer, pianist and guitarist Matt Nakoa opens the show. Special VIP Meet and Greet packages with Rush will be available.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, March 2 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts.