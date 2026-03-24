Spire Center Reveals Summer Lineup Including REED FOEHL TRIO, DAD BOD COMEDY TOUR

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The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed three new shows for summer 2026: Reed Foehl Trio July 2; Jim Colliton & John Turco – The Dad Bod Comedy Tour July 31; and The Young Dubliners August 14. All three shows go on sale Saturday, March 28 at 6am.

Reed Foehl Trio

On Thursday July 2, the Reed Foehl Trio plays The Spire Lobby Series, which showcases local and regional musicians in a relaxed and intimate setting. Born in a small country town in New England and into a musical family, Grammy-nominated songwriter Foehl started out as a street singer in Boston. He has gone on to record and release over 11 studio albums that have garnered him national attention with numerous placements in film and television and as a touring singer-songwriter.

Foehl writes songs like postcards from the long way home—weathered, honest and quietly devastating. Rooted in American folk, his music carries the weight of loss, love and survival, told with a voice that sounds lived-in and unafraid. There's a grit in the stories, grace in the melodies, and a deep human tenderness running through it all.

Dad Bod Comedy Tour (Jim Colliton & John Turco)

Two dads, Jim Colliton (left above) and John Turco (right), are stand-up comedians and lifelong friends bringing their Dad Bod Tour to Plymouth on Thursday July 31. One married, one divorced, Jim and John share their stories of getting a lousy Father’s Day gift or paying the crazy high cost of college. These two comedians have been sharing the stage for the past 25 years and come together for an unforgettable night of comedy.

John Turco is one of the most sought-after corporate acts in New England and is one of the busiest comedians in the Northeast, working clubs, colleges, fundraisers and theaters. Married and raising three kids in the suburbs is the backdrop for Jim Colliton’s comedy; his national credits include Comedy Central, Gotham Live, and XM Satellite Radio, along with countless local radio and TV appearances.

The Young Dubliners

After thirty years as one of the world's leading Celtic rock bands, The Young Dubliners continue to tour all over the world, and on August 14 return to The Spire Center (where they appeared in spring 2025), as strong as ever and determined to bring their fusion of Celtic and rock music to as many people as they can.

The band is Keith Roberts (vocals/guitar), Chas Waltz (violin, keys, vocals), Justin Pecot (guitar, vocals), Dave Ingraham (drums) and Ethan Jones (bass guitar). With a batch of incredible new songs and an undeniable energy, the band is excited to bring their show to festivals, theaters and clubs around the world. “We want to be the band who reminds the world how important a good gig can be to our sanity after what we've all been through,” says Roberts.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan March 27; Gentleman Brawlers April 3; Selwyn Birchwood April 4; Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie April 10; Texas Flood—A Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute April 11; Thomas Dolby April 14; Tinsley Ellis April 17; Liz Longley April 18; Sunday Serenades with Melissa White and Miki Sawada April 29; The Steel Wheels May 1; BoDeans May 2; Session Americana with Kris Delmhorst May 8; A Band of Brothers May 9; and Delta Generators Album Release Party May 22.

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts presents the Reed Foehl Trio Thursday, July 2 at 7:30pm (doors 6:30pm); Jim Colliton & John Turco – Dad Bod Comedy Tour July 31 at 7:30pm (doors 6:30pm); and The Young Dubliners Friday, August 14 at 8:30pm (doors 7:30pm). Tickets for these shows go on sale Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 6am.