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Special Offer: An Evening with LaChanze- A Special 25% Off Offer at Vivo Performing Arts

Don't Miss LaChanze at Berklee—Save 25% Today

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Special Offer: An Evening with LaChanze- A Special 25% Off Offer at Vivo Performing Arts

Save 25% on tickets to An Evening with LaChanze at Vivo Performing Arts in Boston this November. Use code BWW25 at checkout to claim your discount. Buy Tickets

Tony Award winner LaChanze brings her extraordinary voice, artistry, and storytelling to Berklee Performance Center on November 1 at 8PM. Celebrated for originating the role of Celie in The Color Purple, LaChanze has spent decades captivating Broadway audiences with performances of depth, power, and heart.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience one of American theater's most compelling performers in an intimate live concert setting. For a limited time, BroadwayWorld subscribers can save 25% on tickets with this exclusive offer—enter code BWW25 at checkout.

The 25% discount applies to the ticket price (fees apply), all price zones and sections, with a limit of 6 tickets per person. Offer valid through Thursday, October 29.

Click Here to Get Tickets


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