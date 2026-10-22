Special Offer: An Evening with LaChanze- A Special 25% Off Offer at Vivo Performing Arts

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Save 25% on tickets to An Evening with LaChanze at Vivo Performing Arts in Boston this November. Use code BWW25 at checkout to claim your discount. Buy Tickets

Tony Award winner LaChanze brings her extraordinary voice, artistry, and storytelling to Berklee Performance Center on November 1 at 8PM. Celebrated for originating the role of Celie in The Color Purple, LaChanze has spent decades captivating Broadway audiences with performances of depth, power, and heart.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience one of American theater's most compelling performers in an intimate live concert setting. For a limited time, BroadwayWorld subscribers can save 25% on tickets with this exclusive offer—enter code BWW25 at checkout.

The 25% discount applies to the ticket price (fees apply), all price zones and sections, with a limit of 6 tickets per person. Offer valid through Thursday, October 29.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 53 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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