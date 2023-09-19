Singer, Songwriter Jonathan Coulton Returns To City Winery Boston October 2

After selling out City Winery Boston just weeks ago, Tony nominated singer-songwriter Jonathan Coulton, returns for a second show on Monday, October 2nd at 7:30pm. Tickets and information are available at Click Here

Jonathan Coulton is known for his eclectic catalog of masterful songwriting on subjects from zombies and mad scientists to sad parents and dissatisfied software engineers. He's written songs for the CBS-TV series' The Good Fight and Braindead, as well as the Portal video games. He was nominated for a Tony Award as a member of the songwriting team for SpongeBob SquarePants; The Musical, and served as the house musician for the NPR show Ask Me Another. Coulton is the host and namesake of an annual floating nerd convention called JoCo Cruise.

Growing up in a small Connecticut town as a self-professed song-geek, Coulton played guitar and recorded original songs on a cassette 4-track. After graduating from Yale, he began his post-college life coding software but continued to write quirky pop songs. An invitation to perform at a tech conference led to a 2005 feature in Popular Science Magazine; following it he quit his job and announced his decision to pursue his music career full-time.

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery.

Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley. There are also three other concepts run by the company: City Vineyard at Pier 26, City Winery at Rockefeller Center, and City Winery Chicago at the Riverwalk.



Jonathan Coulton plays City Winery Boston Monday, October 2nd at 7:30pm (doors open at 5pm). To purchase tickets and a complete schedule of upcoming shows and events at City Winery Boston visit Click Here.