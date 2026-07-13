SUNSET BOULEVARD to Open at The Rockwell with Moonstruck Theater Company

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Moonstruck Theater Company will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard August 6-15 at The Rockwell in Davis Square. Based on Billy Wilder's classic 1950 film, Sunset Boulevard follows struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis, who stumbles into the decaying mansion of Norma Desmond, a faded silent-film star determined to reclaim her place in the spotlight. As Joe becomes increasingly entangled in Norma's world, ambition, obsession, and delusion collide.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, Sunset Boulevard won seven Tony Awards for its original Broadway production, including Best Musical. The score includes 'With One Look,' 'As If We Never Said Goodbye,' and the title song, 'Sunset Boulevard.'

Featuring a cast of 14 performers across the greater Boston area, Moonstruck's production brings the glamour and darkness of Golden Age Hollywood to the intimate Rockwell stage, blending sweeping music, sharp humor, and psychological drama. Performances of Sunset Boulevard run August 6-15 at The Rockwell, 255 Elm Street in Somerville's Davis Square.

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