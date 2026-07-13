SUNSET BOULEVARD to Open at The Rockwell with Moonstruck Theater Company
Performances of Sunset Boulevard run August 6-15 at The Rockwell.
Moonstruck Theater Company will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard August 6-15 at The Rockwell in Davis Square. Based on Billy Wilder's classic 1950 film, Sunset Boulevard follows struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis, who stumbles into the decaying mansion of Norma Desmond, a faded silent-film star determined to reclaim her place in the spotlight. As Joe becomes increasingly entangled in Norma's world, ambition, obsession, and delusion collide.
Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, Sunset Boulevard won seven Tony Awards for its original Broadway production, including Best Musical. The score includes 'With One Look,' 'As If We Never Said Goodbye,' and the title song, 'Sunset Boulevard.'
Featuring a cast of 14 performers across the greater Boston area, Moonstruck's production brings the glamour and darkness of Golden Age Hollywood to the intimate Rockwell stage, blending sweeping music, sharp humor, and psychological drama. Performances of Sunset Boulevard run August 6-15 at The Rockwell, 255 Elm Street in Somerville's Davis Square.
|
JOHN DOE
Payomet Performing Arts Center (9/01-9/01)
|
Steel Pulse: Reggae Against Racism Tour
Payomet Performing Arts Center (8/04-8/04)
|
Puppet Showplace Theater Presents: Magnificent Monster Circus by CactusHead Puppets
Puppet Showplace Theater (8/02-8/02)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/28-11/28)
|
Tuba Skinny
Payomet Performing Arts Center (9/02-9/02)
|
MOON MAN WALK
Gloucester Stage Company (9/10-9/26)
|
Fireflies
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (6/19-7/19)
|
Forever, Kid.
Chelsea Theater Works (7/16-7/26) VIDEOS
|
Matteo Lane
Provincetown Town Hall (8/08-8/08)
|
Deer Tick
Payomet Performing Arts Center (8/22-8/22)