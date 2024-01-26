STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Extends at The Huntington Through Late March

The Huntington's production of Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight will extend, now through Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Huntington Theatre in the Maso Studio (264 Huntington Ave). Shortly after opening, the production has added three additional weeks of performances due to audience demand.

Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight is a new play by Olivier Award-nominated playwright John Kolvenbach. Winner of the LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Actor,Jim Ortlieb delivers a tour-de-force performance as a man desperate for connection, bent by isolation, and deeply in love with the audience itself. Unlike anything you’ve seen at The Huntington before, this underground experience in the renovated, 150-seat Maso Studio blurs the line between audience and performer, and will have audiences connecting, laughing, thinking, and up on their feet.

Kolvenbach wrote Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight in the spring of 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic. It premiered at the Harbor Stage Company in Wellfleet, then went on to have sold-out runs in LA, Chicago, and Paris. It has been praised as a “stunningly original existential exercise” by WTTW (PBS) Chicago, and as “uproarious, downright brilliant, and full of joyful surprises!” by the Provincetown Independent.

Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco and Kolvenbach first worked together and forged their friendship during her time as artistic director of San Francisco’s Magic Theatre where she produced his plays Goldfish, Mrs. Whitney, Sister Play, and Reel to Reel.

The performance runs for approximately 65 minutes and is followed by a social hour where audiences can interact with members of the cast and creative team and with each other. A beverage during the social hour is included in the price of the ticket.



Please note that a digital recording of this production will be available for online viewing.



Due to the intimate nature of this performance including the post-show interaction with artists, if you are experiencing any COVID symptoms or signs of illness we urge you to re-schedule or exchange into the digital streaming link. Please help us keep this unique and intimate experience safe for all. Masks will not be required but are encouraged.

