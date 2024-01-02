Robert Glasper, Creed Bratton & More Set for City Winery Boston January Lineup

City Winery Boston is presenting an extraordinary range of talent on its Main Stage in the first 3 months of 2024; ranging from Grammy Award winners to what might be the only rock and roll bagpipe band in North America. Tickets and information for all shows can be found at Click Here.

Among the performances on tap this winter are:

Robert Glasper, an artist whose music defines what Duke Ellington called “beyond category,” takes over City Winery for six shows January 8-10. His career bridges musical and artistic genres, and has garnered him 5 Grammy wins, an Emmy Award for his song for Ava DuVernay’s critically hailed documentary “13th, and a Peabody Award for his Composition of “Mr. Soul!.”

Best known for starring as a fictional version of himself on nine seasons of the award winning, critically acclaimed NBC series “The Office,”Creed Bratton is on stage January 17. An original member of the rock group the Grass Roots, Bratton’s multi-genre career spans nearly five decades.

G.Love & Special Sauce bring their 30th Anniversary Tour, with special guest Jakob Castle, to Boston on January 24 & 25, celebrating with theirgenre-fusion of hip hop, folk and blues that has kept them going for 3 decades since releasing their debut record. Boston singer-songwriterJuliana Hatfield, who exemplified the indie music scene as a member of The Blake Babies, Some Girls, and The Lemonheads, plays a home show January 29.

February 2, the “Love King of Soul & R&B” Raheem DeVaughn plays 2 shows on the Main Stage and singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg, described by Rolling Stone as “John Prine fronting the Heartbreakers, ” takes over the space on February 3.

One of R&B’s most distinctive voices Dave Hollister’s Matters of the Heart Tour comes to City Winery on February 10th for 2 shows. Two icons of the 90’s alt-rock music scene—Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shawn Mullins—join for an unforgettable night of heart-felt acoustic folk-rock music on February 18.

Trumpet sensation Maurice “Mobetta” Brown showcases his singular blend of jazz, blues-rock and cutting-edge hip hop to City Winery on March 3, while An Evening with Joan Osborne brings the Kentucky-born singer who burst on the scene with her debut single “What if God Was One of Us,” comes to town on March 10.

City Winery celebrates St. Patrick’s Day weekend with 2 very Celtic-centered performances. Enter The Haggis combines bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm section to create a distinctively eclectic sound that will rock the Main Stage on March 16. Leahy - St. Patrick's Day Performance will explore the outer edges of their traditional/Celtic/folk/roots musical origins at City Winery on March 17.

March 20, Grammy nominated Norwegian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jarle Bernhoft, plays the Main Stage. The first non-American to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album, Bernhoft is showcasing his new album Avenue Of Loveless Hearts on this tour. Known for being astute and politically savvy in his comedy, DL Hughley comes to City Winery for a four-show run March 29 & 30.

For tickets and information, visitClick Here. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.