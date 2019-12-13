Ring In The New Year At BLUE MAN GROUP Boston

Blue Man Group Boston will be celebrating the last day of 2019 with special performances and festive elements for all ages to ring in the new year, Blue Man-style.

For a New Year's Eve celebration the entire family can enjoy, the four shows on December 31st (11 am, 2 pm, 5 pm & 8 pm) will feature party favors and a "countdown" including a special musical performance by the Blue Men and band to ring in 2020.

In addition, there will be New Year's Eve props available in the lobby to spice up the post-show Blue Man meet & greet and guests' personal selfies. The bar at the Charles Playhouse will also get into the holiday spirit with seasonal libations available during the shows.

Tickets for the New Year's Eve shows can be found at www.blueman.com.





