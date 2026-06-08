ON YOUR FEET! Highlight Reel Released for North Shore Music Theatre's 2026 Production

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North Shore Music Theatre has released a highlight reel for its upcoming production of ON YOUR FEET!, offering audiences an early look at the Latin-infused energy the Beverly, Massachusetts company is bringing to its 2026 musical season opener.

ON YOUR FEET! traces the remarkable true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, following the couple from their roots in Cuba through their rise to international pop stardom. The musical weaves together their personal journey — including the challenges they overcame as immigrants building careers in the American music industry — with a score drawn from the Estefans' catalog of chart-topping hits, among them "Conga," "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," and "Get On Your Feet," songs that helped bring Latin rhythms into the mainstream pop landscape of the 1980s and beyond.

As previously reported, the production is directed and choreographed by Marcos Santana and features a 23-member cast. ON YOUR FEET! opens the theatre's 2026 musical season, with performances running June 3 through June 14 at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly.

Production photos from the show are also available, giving a closer look at the staging and design of this high-energy celebration of heritage, perseverance, and the music that defined a generation. Tickets and information are available at nsmt.org.

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