Review: FAT HAM is a bold, fresh re-imagining of Hamlet

Pulitzer Prize-winning play runs through October 29 at Calderwood Pavilion, BCA

By: Oct. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo 2 Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R. Photo 3 Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Review: FAT HAM is a bold, fresh re-imagining of Hamlet

The 2021 play “Fat Ham” is definitely based on “Hamlet” and its characters hew to their Shakespearean counterparts,” but playwright James Ijames does much more than just offer up a contemporary take on a classic in his 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner.

Indeed, Ijames’ brilliantly reimagined rendering – now being given a superb production by the Huntington in association with Alliance Theatre and Front Porch Arts Collective at the Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts, through October 29, after premiering in a 2021 production filmed for Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater, debuting off-Broadway at The Public Theater on May 12, 2022, and transferring to Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre where it officially opened on April 12, 2023 – is a bold, fresh new drama, with healthy doses of comedy.

It tells the story of Juicy (Marshall W. Mabry IV), a college-age young queer black man who, just one week after his father Pap’s (James T. Alfred) murder, is confronted by the man’s ghost and urged, like Hamlet, to avenge his killing by serving up the same fate to his brother, Juicy’s uncle Rev (Alfred in a dual role).

Despite Juicy’s often tortured relationship with his father, largely stemming from the recently deceased man’s antiquated beliefs about what it means to be a man, he wrestles with the idea of revenge and his desire to break once and for all the timeworn pattern of secrets, trauma, and violence that has for so long gripped his family.

The action plays out at a backyard barbecue where we see that, while Juicy is not the Prince of Denmark, he is the presumptive future head of his family’s barbecue restaurant and the one meant to carry on the pig-slaughtering tradition of the men in his family. Juicy, however, has more interest in earning an online degree in human resources and becoming his own person than in wielding a butcher knife.

Advice comes to him from all sides – from Tedra (Ebony Marshall-Oliver), his mother who is about to marry his murderous uncle, his supportive and free-spirited cousin Tio (Lau’rie Roach), and his mother’s friend Rabby (Thomika Marie Bridwell) and her adult children, Opal (Victoria Omoregie) and Larry (Amar Atkins). Bonded by shared experiences, Juicy, Opal, and Larry are eager to reveal their own truths – leaving the older set almost choking on their smoked shoulder.

Ijames’ affecting story plays out with compelling naturalism under Stevie Walker-Webb’s direction, and with perfectly calibrated performances from each member of the immensely talented cast. Mabry makes Juicy impossible to look away from by seamlessly blending the character’s many emotions.

Surrounding him are the equally excellent Marshall-Oliver as Juicy’s loving mother, who freely admits that she’s not made to live alone as she tries to explain why she’s marrying her husband’s hotheaded brother. As the ghostly husband and his brother, Alfred deftly balances a teeter-totter of charm and menace before finally tilting fully toward the latter. Bridwell is terrific as a conservative mother who turns out to be much more than meets the eye.

Omoregie is great as a confident pepper pot with a lid that could blow off at any moment. She’s also charming, funny, and a delightful counterpoint to Juicy. As a military man who uses his uniform both to conceal his real self and as a shield against familial judgement, Atkins is moving, but with minimal dialogue his character is sometimes too much of an enigma.

Roach is a stand-out among equals as Tio, Juicy’s cousin, friend, and counsel in the mold of Hamlet’s Horatio. Humorous moments abound in “Fat Ham,” and Roach plays his to full effect. When Tio, the first to experience Pap’s ghostly apparition, is urged to bring him back, he asks, “What do I look like? Miss Cleo?” A dated reference, maybe – laugh-out-loud funny, absolutely.

The realistic backyard set by scenic designer Luciana Stecconi – notable for showing characters moving through the house while the action continues outside – is richly detailed, absent only the smell of ribs cooking in the smoker. Character-perfect costumes by Celeste Jennings add to the authentic look of the production.

Choreographer PJ Johnnie, Jr., brings out winning exuberance from the cast on high-energy, full-out dance numbers enhanced by Xiangfu Xiao’s lighting design and Aubrey Dube’s sound design. And the music starts before the action, too, with a well chosen pre-show playlist of impossible-to-resist disco favorites.

Photo caption: Marshall W. Mabry IV and Lau’rie Roach in a scene from “Fat Ham.” Photo by T. Charles Erickson.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Boston International Kids Film Festival to Return in November Photo
Boston International Kids Film Festival to Return in November

The Boston International Kids Film Festival (BIKFF) is back with nearly 60 films for, by, and about kids. Don't miss this exciting event from November 10th to 12th at Mosesian Center, featuring award-winning films and a variety of genres suitable for all ages.

2
Award-Winning Blues Guitarist Gabe Stillman Set For Performance At Spire Center Photo
Award-Winning Blues Guitarist Gabe Stillman Set For Performance At Spire Center

On Saturday, Nov. 11th at 8pm award-winning national blues artist and Blues Music Award nominee Gabe Stillman, and his band, will deliver a high energy, passionate, and engaging performance at the Spire Center For Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA.

3
Goethe-Institut Boston To Host JAZZ & GENDER JUSTICE Conversation and Concert, No Photo
Goethe-Institut Boston To Host JAZZ & GENDER JUSTICE Conversation and Concert, November 5

Join Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Johanna Schneider, Aja Burrell Wood, and students of Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice for a Concert and Conversation on November 5, 2023, at the Goethe-Institut Boston.

4
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Extended at Wheelock Family Theatre Photo
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Extended at Wheelock Family Theatre

The Addams Family has been extended at Wheelock Family Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - R. Scott Reedy

R. Scott Reedy has been coverring theater and the arts in greater Boston since 1982 for publications including The Patriot Ledger, MetroWest Daily News, and the TABs. His work has also been seen ntati... R. Scott Reedy">(read more about this author)

Review: FAT HAM is a bold, fresh re-imagining of HamletReview: FAT HAM is a bold, fresh re-imagining of Hamlet
Interview: Caroline Bowman On Her Warmth for Disney's FROZENInterview: Caroline Bowman On Her Warmth for Disney's FROZEN
Review: ASSASSINS at The Lyric Stage Company Of BostonReview: ASSASSINS at The Lyric Stage Company Of Boston
Interview: Allison Blei Goes from Financial Analyst to Aerialist with MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUMInterview: Allison Blei Goes from Financial Analyst to Aerialist with MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Video
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production
Character Breakdown: HARMONY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: HARMONY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Lizzie: The Musical in Boston Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas in Boston Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/24-11/26)
The Simon & Garfunkel Story in Boston The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/24-2/25)
The Addams Family in Boston The Addams Family
Wheelock Family Theatre (10/13-11/12)
Chicago in Boston Chicago
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/14-11/14)
The Nutcracker in Boston The Nutcracker
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/24-11/26)
An Evening with Audra McDonald in Boston An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (2/27-2/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You