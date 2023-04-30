Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock to Present RACE AND SONG: A MUSICAL CONVERSATION at The Spire Center in May

The No Place for Hate Committee and the League of Women Voters will bring to Plymouth, REGGIE HARRIS & ALASTAIR MOOCK: RACE AND SONG: A MUSICAL CONVERSATION. Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.spirecenter.org or call (508) 746-4488.

Race and Song is an exploration of history and current events through the lens of race - and using the powerful tool of music. Veteran musicians and storytelling troubadours, Reggie Harris and Alastair Moock, rely on their years old friendship to discuss complicated issues of race, class, gender, and history with intentionality and generosity of spirit. Together in musical conversation, they open up to each other and frame their lived experiences through music (which always helps the medicine go down!) and the use of historical and family photos.

Reggie Harris has traveled the world for over 40 years as a songwriter, storyteller and lecturer using music and the spoken word to make an impact in education, social and racial justice, the environment, faith and in human and civil rights. He is a teaching artist in the John F Kennedy Center's CETA program, a Woodrow Wilson Scholar, and the Director of Music Education for the UU Living Legacy Project, leading civil rights pilgrimages throughout the South. In 2021, he received a lifetime Spirit of Folk Award from Folk Alliance International.

Alastair Moock is an award-winning singer-songwriter who has toured throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia, performing at renowned events like the Newport Folk Festival and sharing the stage with acts like Arlo Guthrie, Taj Mahal, Ramblin' Jack Elliot, and Greg Brown. He's also a Grammy nominated children's musician, social justice educator for all ages, and co-founder of The Opening Doors Project, an anti-racist music organization. The Boston Globe calls him "one of the town's best and most adventurous songwriters" and The Washington Post says "every song is a gem."

