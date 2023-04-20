Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Reggae Royalty Stephen Marley Will Perform At Indian Ranch in July

The performance is on Thursday, July 27, 2023 .

Apr. 20, 2023  

Reggae Royalty Stephen Marley Will Perform At Indian Ranch in July

Stephen Marley is bringing his Babylon By Bus Tour to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Thursday, July 27, 2023 with special guests Jesse Roya and Roots of Creation. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 21 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for only $30.50 through April 27th.

"Anything that sounds good is good," says Stephen Marley, paraphrasing Duke Ellington. Don't be surprised to hear the King of Reggae's son referencing Harlem's master of the jazz orchestra. Never one to limit his musical horizons, Stephen has always listened without prejudice, letting his inspiration set him free as a singer, songwriter, musician, and producer-whether collaborating with his illustrious musical family, or with Lauryn Hill, Nas, or Erykah Badu.

Beginning his lifelong musical journey at the age of six, Stephen shared historic stages with his legendary father and toured the world with his brother Ziggy and sisters Cedella and Sharon, The Melody Makers. The Tuff Gong instilled in all of his children a strict work ethic and an awareness that "music is way more than just music."

Over the past 45 years, Stephen has won no fewer than eight Grammy Awards-three with The Melody Makers, twice as a producer of his younger brother Damian Marley, and three times as a solo artist. Every one of his solo projects to date has topped the Billboard Reggae charts. Stephen Marley's place in music history is already secure. He does not really need to push the envelope, to defy expectations, to let the whole world into his world. And yet that is just what he's decided to do.

Stephen Marley's highly anticipated new single Old Soul will drop on his birthday April 20, 2023; the first work off his new studio project in 5 years which is set to release later this year --and comes as a complete revelation and many new surprises.

Stephen is excited to bring another 'Babylon By Bus' Summer Tour on the road this summer!!

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2023 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets are on sale now for Get The Led Out on June 10th, Kip Moore on June 11th, Chase Rice on July 1st, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 9th, Pop 2000 Tour on July 15th, The Mavericks on July 22nd, Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on July 23rd, Fitz and The Tantrums on July 29th, Yachtley Crew on July 30th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 4th, Randy Houser on August 12th, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 13th, The Pike Hairfest on August 19th, The Pike RokFest on September 9th, Nash Icon Local CountryFest on September 24th, and Aaron Lewis on September 30th and October 1st. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Stephen Marley on Thursday, July 27, 2023 go on-sale Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Gates for the shows will open at 5:00 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.




Lowell Folk Festival Reveals Lineup Photo
Lowell Folk Festival Reveals Lineup
The Lowell Folk Festival, one of the longest running free folk festivals in the country, announced the first nine performers coming to the mill city for 3 days of music, dance, crafts, food, and family fun Friday, July 28th through Sunday, July 30th.
BTG Presents A Conversation With Ana Reyes, Author Of The House In The Pines, Moderated By Photo
BTG Presents A Conversation With Ana Reyes, Author Of The House In The Pines, Moderated By WAMC's Joe Donahue
Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) will present A Conversation with Ana Reyes, Author of The House in the Pines, Moderated by WAMC's Joe Donahue at The Colonial Theatre on Saturday, May 13 at 1pm with a book signing by the author immediately following.
Changes In Latitudes, Jimmy Buffet Band To Play At Indian Ranch On June 3 Photo
Changes In Latitudes, Jimmy Buffet Band To Play At Indian Ranch On June 3
Changes In Latitudes, the premier Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show will help Indian Ranch in Webster, MA kick off summer a bit early with a show on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A portion of the ticket proceeds will support the Webster Lake Association. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 21 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. 
Lexington Historical Society To Transform Into Lexington History Museums Photo
Lexington Historical Society To Transform Into Lexington History Museums
Lexington Historical Society will soon be known as Lexington History Museums. At the organization's annual meeting on April 4 it was announced that the rebranding will accompany the large capital project known as the “Depot Transformation.” 

