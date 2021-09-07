Reagle Music Theatre Will Return to Live Musical Theatre This Month

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will present "Musical Theatre Returns: Lights Up at Herter Park" on Friday, September 24 at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. Rain date is September 29. This return to live musical theatre, following 18 months of darkness, is the inaugural collaboration between Reagle Music Theatre and Friends of Herter Park, the organization which oversees the preservation and continued use of Boston's historic outdoor amphitheater - once home to the renowned Publick Theatre - located at 1175 Soldiers Field Road.

Featured performers include beloved Norton and IRNE Award-winning artists who have graced Boston area stages for decades. Leigh Barrett, Ben Choi-Harris, Jackson Jirard, Diego Klock-Perez, Grace Olah, Katrina Pavao, Robert Saoud, Jenna Lea Scott, Michael Skrzek, Devon Stone, Kira Troilo and Lisa Yuen will perform selections from In the Heights, Mary Poppins, Matilda, Singin' in the Rain, and other beloved Broadway musicals. The creative team includes Linda Chin (Reagle's Interim Executive Artistic Director), Chris Brindley (Assistant Producer), and J. Kathleen Castellanos (Musical Director/Keyboard), who also conducts a three piece combo with bass and drums.

Ticket holders for the 5:00 p.m. concert may arrive early for a 4:00 p.m. pre-show interactive family workshop designed to kick-start the festivities through guided dance activities. Ticket holders for the 7:00 p.m. concert may stay after the performance to enjoy spirited open mic sets beginning at 8:00 p.m. The open mic segment will showcase the depth and diversity of musical talent in the greater Boston area while celebrating the connection between performers and audience members who make this region one of the most vibrant musical theater communities in the country.

Seating for the 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. performances of "Musical Theatre Returns: Lights Up at Herter Park" is limited to 300 each. Tickets are $30 for premium amphitheater seating and $25 for side bench seating. Tickets are available for purchase online at ShowTix4U (https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56275).

Any remaining seating, including on the lawn, is available on a first come, first serve basis for those choosing to attend only the 8:00 p.m. open mic night. A suggested donation of $10 is required for entry. Both 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. performances will be ASL interpreted. Running time for each show is one hour with no intermission. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to the park entrance. For wheelchair and companion seating, please email events.ReagleMusicTheatre@gmail.com.

Proof of vaccination is required for all performers, staff, volunteers, and guests 12 and older. Masks are required for everyone entering the park for this evening. In addition, Reagle Music Theatre will adhere to all local, state, and federal health and safety guidelines as they evolve.