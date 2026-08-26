Rasa String Quartet, Jake Armerding and Melissa Ferrick Set for Castle Hill Concerts

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Passim in partnership with The Trustees of the Reservations will present a pair of unique concerts featuring Rasa String Quartet with Jake Armerding (Sept. 10th) and Melissa Ferrick (Sept. 17th) at the historic Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich, MA. The shows will transport these artists, who have graced the Club Passim stage, to Castle Hill's terra-cotta-walled Italian barn with breathtaking views of the New England seaside.

The September 10th show will feature the Boston-based, award-winning Rasa String Quartet, who are known for their blend of Western classical and folk music traditions. They will be joined on a co-bill by folk musician, composer, and Ipswich native Jake Armerding of the acoustic, instrumental band Rosin, and formerly of the legendary bluegrass outfit Northern Lights.

On September 17th, genre-defying songwriter and performer Melissa Ferrick will bring her raw and inspiring live show to Castle Hill. With a career spanning three decades and 18 albums, the celebrated indie music veteran and Ipswich native has cemented her legacy as one of New England's premier storytellers. This show is a homecoming for Ferrick, who also grew up in Ipswich, worked at the property, and even attended prom inside the venue.

These special concerts follow on the ongoing success of their Scenic Songs Concert Series, which combines guided hikes with intimate outdoor performances on several of the Trustees' more than 120 properties around Massachusetts. Upcoming shows include Rachel Sumner at North Common Meadow in Petersham, MA on Saturday, September 19th, and The Nields at Rocky Woods in Medfield, MA on Sunday, October 4th.

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming