Rachel Maddow Comes to The Provincetown Bookshop in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Provincetown Bookshop has announced that it will present the special live event: An Evening with Rachel Maddow on Memorial Day Weekend, Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 6:30 PM EDT at Provincetown Town Hall. Rachel Maddow will begin the event by reading and discussing an excerpt from her new instant #1 New York Times best selling book PREQUEL: An American Fight Against Fascism. This will be followed by a 45 - 60 minute-long interview with a moderator (to be named) in which she will discuss her life and career, her Emmy-winning MSNBC show, and her hobbies. Included with the price of each ticket purchased will be a hard copy edition of Prequel. For tickets and information, please visit ptowntownhall.com/rachel.

Rachel Maddow is the host of the Emmy Award–winning The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, as well as the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Drift and Blowout, and the New York Times bestselling co-author of Bag Man. Maddow has also written, produced, and hosted three original podcasts for MSNBC—Rachel Maddow Presents: Bag Man, Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, and most recently the six-episode series Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News,which debuted in June at #1 on Apple Podcasts. Maddow received a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford University and earned her doctorate in political science at Oxford University. She lives in New York City and Massachusetts with her partner, artist Susan Mikula.