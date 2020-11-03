Pianist Sergey Schepkin to Perform Streaming Concerts in Support of New England Musicians Relief Fund

The concerts will take place November 8, December 6 and January 10.

Sergey Schepkin will perform a series of concerts in support of the New England Musicians Relief Fund. The Boston-based pianist will be performing nine Beethoven sonatas, broken up into three live stream concerts. Schepkin is a world-class musician and the founder and Artistic Director of the Glissando Concert Series. Schepkin will stream the performances on three Sundays at 2pm: November 8, December 6, and January 10. Tickets for all of the shows are available now at Glissandoconcerts.com. The links will remain active for one week after each webcast.

On November 8, Schepkin will perform Beethoven's Sonata No. 9 in E, Op. 14 No. 1, Sonata No. 27 in E minor, Op. 90, and Sonata No. 30 in E, Op. 109. The December 6 concert will include Beethoven's Sonata No. 7 in D, Op. 10 No. 3, Sonata No. 17 in D minor, Op. 31 No. 2 (Tempest), and Sonata No. 15 in D, Op. 28 (Pastorale). Finally, on January 10, Schepkin will perform Sonata No. 25 in G, Op. 79 (Sonatina), Sonata No. 13 in E-flat, Op. 27 No. 1 (Quasi una fantasia), and Sonata No. 26 in E-flat, Op. 81a (Les adieux).

Schepkin is a Boston-based classical pianist. He has performed on many important stages worldwide, from America to Europe to Japan to New Zealand. He plays a wide range of solo, chamber, and concerto repertoire, and is an active recording artist.

A recipient of numerous prizes and awards, Schepkin is especially renowned for his performances and recordings of Bach and the Romantics. He is also a sought-after teacher serving on the faculties of New England Conservatory in Boston and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

The New England Musicians Relief Fund (NEMRF) was founded in 2020 as an independent non-profit philanthropy dedicated to providing financial assistance and resources for musicians experiencing unexpected or catastrophic income loss. The fund aims to help musicians from every musical genre and career stage: from the classical cellist to the blues singer, from the 40-year veteran -- to the young star searching for a breakthrough. Those looking to support the fund can do so at NEMRF.org.

