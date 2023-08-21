Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN

A New Brain will play through September 10, 2023.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Last night Barrington Stage Company (BSC) in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (WTF) presented William Finn’s 1998 musical  NEW BRAIN on Barrington’s Boyd-Quinson mainstage. Check out the opening night photos and after party below.  

A New Brain features Adam Chanler-Berat (Broadway: Next to Normal, Peter and the Starcatcher; HBO Max: “Gossip Girl”; WTF: Animal Crackers) as Gordon, three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (Broadway: Oklahoma!, 42nd Street; Off-Broadway: Bill Finn’s In Trousers; BSC: Sleepless Variations; WTF: Most Happy in Concert) as Mimi, Tally Sessions (Broadway: Company, Anastasia, Bill Finn’s Falsettos) as Dr. Jafar / Dad, Demond Green (Broadway: Sister Act; BSC: Funked Up Fairy Tales, Bill Finn’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as The Minister, Dorcas Leung (Broadway: Miss Saigon; National Tour: Hamilton; BSC: Into the Woods) as Rhoda, Andy Grotelueschen (Broadway: The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Tootsie) as Mr. Bungee, Salome B. Smith (Broadway: 1776) as Lisa, and Justine Horihata Rappaport (National Tour: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Nancy, Darrell Purcell, Jr. (Signature Theatre: The Scottsboro Boys; Temple Theatre: Hairspray) as Roger, and Eliseo Roman (BSC: Fall Springs; Broadway: In The Heights, On Your Feet!) as Richard. Understudies are Ross Griffin, Courtney Balan and Jamen Nanthakumar.

In A New Brain, Gordon can’t get past his writer’s block when a medical emergency forces him to reassess if his songs (or lack thereof) are more important than his family, his friends, or his partner. He needs to navigate a mean nurse, shelves of books and a bossy frog to get to the heart of his music.

A New Brain features music and lyrics by BSC Associate Artist William Finn (BSC: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Royal Family of Broadway), book by Finn and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner James Lapine (Broadway: Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George), and direction by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco (BSC: Waiting for Godot, Into the Woods, Ragtime), with music direction by Vadim Feichtner (BSC: The Royal Family of Broadway; Broadway: Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and choreography by Chloe O. Davis (Paradise Square).

A New Brain was originally presented in 1998 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center, where it won the 1999 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical. The largely autobiographical musical is about Finn’s life-threatening experience surviving a neurological brain condition.

A New Brain features scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Debra Kim Sivigny, lighting design by Jason Lyons, and sound design by Ken Travis. Production Stage Manager is John Godbout. Assistant Stage Manager is Leslie Sears.

The Boyd-Quinson Stage season opened with the legendary Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret, directed by BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul. It also includes Pearl Cleage’s Blues for an Alabama Sky (now-August 5), directed by Candis C. Jones, and Steinberg Playwright Award winner Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play English (September 27-October 15).

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Tally Sessions, Justine Horihata Rappaport, Andy Grotelueschen, Darrell Purcell, Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Dorcas Leung, Salome Smith, Eliseo Roman, Demond Green

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Adam Chanler-Berat

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Mary Testa

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Andy Grotelueschen, Darrell, Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Tally Sessions & Justin Horihata Rappaport

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Eliseo Roman'

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
A NEW BRAIN

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Eliseo Roman'

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Salome Smith

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Adam Chanler-Berat

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Andy Grotelueschen

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
A NEW BRAIN

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Darrell Purcell

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Vadim Feichtner, Musical Director

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
A NEW BRAIN

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Jenny Gersten, William Theatre Festival interim Artistic Director & Allan Paul, Artistic Director Barrington Stage

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
William Finn & Alan Paul

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
William Finn & Joe Calarco, Director

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
William Finn & Mary Testa

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Julianne Boyd, founding/ artistic director & Christopher Innvar

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Vadim Feichtner, music director & Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Branden Huldeen & Joe Calarco

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Robert Creighton, Eda Sorokoff, Board Emeritus, Christopher Innvar

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Alan Paul

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Alan Paul

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Alan Paul & Mary Testa

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Julianne Boyd & William Finn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Sydelle Blatt, Board Emeritus & William Finn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
William Finn & friend

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN
Arthur Salvadore & William Finn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Barrington Stage Company & Williamstown Theatre Festival's NEW BRAIN




Recommended For You