Photos: First Look at THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL at American Repertory Theater

Experience a new epic fusing Greek mythology and Yoruba spirituality from award-winning playwright and poet Inua Ellams.
From award-winning playwright and poet Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles) comes a new epic fusing Greek mythology and Yoruba spirituality, in which mothers, daughters, and goddesses rise up against the entitled lord of Mount Olympus. The A.R.T. cast will feature Jason Bowen as Sàngó, Kelley Curan as Hera, Mister Fitzgerald as Demi, Patrice Johnson Chevannes as Osún, Russell G. Jones as Elegba, Michael Laurence as Zeus, and Jennifer Mogbock as Modúpé.
The Half-God of Rainfall is directed by Taibi Magar (Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Macbeth In Stride; We Live in Cairo at A.R.T.). Orlando Pabotoy provides movement direction. Scenic design is by Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill and The White Card at A.R.T., among many others), costume design is by Linda Cho (Endlings at A.R.T. and NYTW), lighting design is by Stacey Derosier, sound design and music composition is by Mikaal Sulaiman, projection design is by Tal Yarden (Ocean Filibuster at A.R.T.), and Orisha Movement Consulting/Choreography is by Beatrice Capote. Ann James (Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 at A.R.T.) is the intimacy director, Dawn-Elin Fraser (Waitress, Crossing, and Finding Neverland at A.R.T.) is the voice & dialect director, and Iyvon E. is the dramaturg. The stage management team includes production stage manager Caroline Englander. Casting is by Destiny Lilly CSA of The Telsey Office.
Experience a new epic fusing Greek mythology and Yoruba spirituality from award-winning playwright and poet Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles). When Demi—half Greek god, half Nigerian mortal—takes his first shot on a basketball court, the deities of the land wake up. But as Demi’s skills propel him from his village in South West Nigeria to the NBA playoffs and the London Olympics, Zeus gets jealous of his game. Adventure from half-court to Mount Olympus at The Half-God of Rainfall and see mothers, daughters, and goddesses rise up.
Photo Credit: Lauren Miller and Joan Marcus
Russell G. Jones, Jason Bowen, Michael Laurence, Mister Fitzgerald, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, and Kelley Curran
Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Jennifer Mogbock, and Mister Fitzgerald
Kelley Curran, Michael Laurence, and Russell G. Jones
Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Jennifer Mogbock, and Kelley Curran
Mister Fitzgerald (center), Jennifer Mogbock, Kelley Curran, Jason Bowen, and Michael Laurence
Jason Bowen, Mister Fitzgerald, and Jennifer Mogbock
Jennifer Mogbock and Michael Laurence
Jason Bowen, Kelley Curran, and Michael Laurence
Michael Laurence and Mister Fitzgerald
Patrice Johnson Chevannes
