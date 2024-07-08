Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH in Provincetown

Get a first look at Peregrine Theatre Ensemble’s production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch playing July 5th - August 31st in Provincetown, MA. Hedwig and the Angry Inch stars Alec Diem as Hedwig and Ash Moran as Yitzhak. Performed on the set of the middle school workshop production of Berbenheimer The Musical, Peregrine Theatre Ensemble’s Hedwig is a multimedia explosive extravaganza! Under the direction of Kyle Pleasant and musical direction Yaron Spiwak this production catapults audiences into the rock and roll stratosphere.

This groundbreaking Obie-winning Off-Broadway smash that took Broadway by storm in its Tony Award-winning 2014 revival tells the story of the “internationally ignored song stylist” Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock ‘n’ roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched reassignment surgery to escape East Berlin and marry an American soldier. After being abandoned in a trailer park in Kansas, Hedwig forms a rock band and navigates a journey of self-discovery, love, and identity, all the while dealing with themes of betrayal and acceptance. With its electrifying rock score, poignant and comedic storytelling, and an exploration in love and the search for completeness, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is Provincetown's breakout Summer hit!” Don't miss this electrifying production!

Photo Credit: Michael and Susan Karchmer