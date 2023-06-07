Photos: First Look At BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At North Shore Music Theatre

BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

See photos of BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL playing at North Shore Music Theatre through June 18, 2023, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit Click Here, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath. BEAUTIFUL features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and the title song, “Beautiful.”

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

Elena Ricardo

Elizabeth Adabale, Courtney Blackmun, Ashley McManus, and Tiffany Francès

Elizabeth Adabale, Courtney Blackmun, Tiffany Francès, and Ashley McManusin

Jessica Rush and Jack Cahill-Lemme

Chris Richie, Christopher McCrewell, Michael Anthony Nero, and Kobe Brown

Elena Ricardo

Jake Bentley Young and Elena Ricardo

Jake Bentley Young

Elena Ricardo and the cast of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

Reed Campbell

Elena Ricardo and the cast of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical




