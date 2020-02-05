Photo Flash: First Look at Huntington Theatre Company's SWEAT

Huntington Theatre Company presents the Boston premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Sweat. This Tony Award-nominated play by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage is directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced on Broadway). Sweat began performances at the Huntington Avenue Theatre (264 Huntington Avenue, Boston) on Friday, January 31, 2020 and runs through Sunday, February 23, 2020. The official press opening night is Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Tickets are now available.

The cast of Sweat features (in alphabetical order) Tyla Abercrumbie (Magnolia at The Goodman Theatre, Showtime's "The Chi") as Cynthia, Norton Award winner Marianna Bassham (Yerma and Romeo and Juliet at the Huntington) as Jessie, Norton Award winner Brandon G. Green (An Octoroon at Company One, The Scottsboro Boys at SpeakEasy Stage Company) as Chris, Shane Kenyon (Buzzer at The Goodman Theatre, Hushabye at Steppenwolf Theatre Company) as Jason, Norton Award winner Maurice Emmanuel Parent (Romeo and Juliet, Skeleton Crew at the Huntington) as Evan, Tommy Rivera-Vega (A View from the Bridge at Teatro Vista, Three Sisters at Steppenwolf Theatre Company) as Oscar, Jennifer Regan and Tracey, and Guy Van Swearingen (The Time of Your Life and Taking Care at Steppenwolf Theatre Company) as Stan.





