Peregrine Theatre Ensemble Kicks Off 10th Anniversary Season With HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peregrine Theatre Ensemble will unveil its 10th anniversary season, headlined by the iconic rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch directed by Kyle Pleasant.

Performances will run July 5 - August 31st at Fishermen Hall (12 Winslow Street, Provincetown, MA 02657) Tickets go on sale April 1, 2024.

About Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a groundbreaking rock musical that follows the journey of Hedwig Schmidt, an East German rock musician, and her band, the Angry Inch. Written by John Cameron Mitchell with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, the show explores themes of identity, love, and self-discovery through Hedwig's gripping tale of resilience and survival. Since its Obie Award-winning Off-Broadway debut in 1998 to its TONY Award-winning run on Broadway in 2014, Hedwig and the Angry Inch has developed into a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences around the world with its bold narrative and electrifying score.

Season Auditions:

Peregrine Theatre Ensemble will be accepting online audition submissions for Hedwig and the Angry Inch, (in person auditions to be announced at a later date). They are seeking performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds for the title role of Hedwig and for the iconic role of Yitzhak. Audition materials are available at www.HedwigPtown.com. All audition entries are due by Friday March 29th. The compay is also seeking musicians who sing and can play keyboard, guitar (electric/acoustic) and electric bass to join the Angry Inch band.