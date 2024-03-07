Patty Griffin, Glenn Miller Orchestra, and Larry McCray Come to Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA has announced three new shows. Medium Patricia Griffin will connect audience members to their loved ones on the other side on May 24. The most popular and sought-after big band of all time, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, returns to the performance space for two nights, on August 7 and 8. Rust belt blues shouter and guitar slinger Larry McCray will play on August 16. Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, March 9, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Patricia Griffin reads with great accuracy, integrity, humor, and love. She is a natural-born medium who, in 2014, came to a point where she could no longer deny her gifts and went professional. Based in Connecticut, Patricia continues to perform sold-out shows and does readings at venues in Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Illinois, and Florida, spreading the message that love sees all, believes all, and never ends. Although Patricia is known to get to as many audience members as possible, reading is not guaranteed.

The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform their greatest hits, including “In The Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “American Patrol,” “A String Of Pearls,” “Little Brown Jug,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000”, Tuxedo Junction,” and of course their theme song “Moonlight Serenade” as they continue their national tour. The 17-member orchestra, their lead singers, and the vocal group will perform their catalog of big band classics just as they would have over 80 years ago when Glenn Miller stood before his band. It is a show that continues transporting audiences back in time and is as nostalgic as exciting.

Throughout the 1990s, Larry McCray continued to help define blues rock by collaborating with artists such as labelmate and fellow guitarist Albert Collins and releasing the much more slickly produced Delta Hurricane in 1993 (produced by British blues maven Mike Vernon), Meet Me at the Lake in 1996 and Born to Play the Blues in 1998. Over the past three decades of non stop touring and recording, Larry has played and shared the stage with such blues greats as BB King, Buddy Guy, Albert King, John Mayall, and Johnny Winter.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, March 9 at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.