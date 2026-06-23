PRIDE IS A RIOT: RAISING HELL WITH HIGH NOTES AND HIGHER HEELS Will Come to Boston

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MassOpera has announced a concert of opera and musical theater favorites to close-out Pride Month, performed by local artists. Produced by MassOpera's new leadership team, Executive Creative Producers Brenda Huggins and Marcus Schenck bring to the stage a raucous evening of full-on-camp, empowered revolution, reverent exploration of queer identity, and collective action.

The Pride is a Riot: Raising Hell with High Notes and Higher Heels concert will take place for one-night-only on June 30th at 7pm at the Piano Craft Gallery in South Boston, 793 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02118. Featured performers include: Marcus Schenck (Baritone), Laura McHugh (soprano), Mary Kray (Mezzo-Soprano), Lucas Coura (Counter Tenor), Seyquan Mack (Tenor) and Sage Fogle (Pianist.) Tickets: $25/General Admission, includes free mocktails and refreshments for a night of fantastic live music and whimsical revelry, hosted by the fabulous Morgan Chalue; Boston-local musician, non-profit development professional, and Queer Trivia extraordinaire.

About the Artists

Laura McHugh, SOPRANO, a “jaw-droppingly talented” (The Boston Globe) soprano “ready for heavenly ascent” (Boston Musical Intelligencer) lauded for her “superb, floating” sound (Melrose Free Press) is a 1st Place winner of the Classical Singer National Competition and the Vermont Vocal Competition. Known for her penchant for “hilarious interpretation” (Voce di Meche), she recently created comedic roles in two World Premiere Operas: The Reaper in Gala Flagello's Reap What You Soul and Hannah in Marc Hoffeditz's Non Motus. Very active in the realm of contemporary opera, she can next be heard as the Concert Singer on the forthcoming recording of Menotti's The Last Savage from BMOP/sound.

Operatic roles include the titular roles in Rusalka, Suor Angelica, and Gräfin Mariza, as well as Fiordiligi (Così fan tutte), Mimì & Musetta (La bohème), Countess Almaviva (Le nozze di Figaro), Giulietta (Les contes d'Hoffmann), Vitellia (La clemenza di Tito), and Valkyries Gerhilde and Ortlinde (Die Walküre). Oratorio credits include the soprano solos in Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Carmina Burana, Mozart Requiem, Fauré Requiem, Brahms Ein Deutsches Requiem, Vivaldi Gloria, and Handel Messiah.

A performer with strong musical theatre chops, she recently appeared as Florinda in Into the Woods with Tulsa Opera, and Beggar Woman in Sweeney Todd with Opera51. She has also been featured in nearly 40 performances of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's A Christmas Carol. Her portrayal of Mrs. Fezziwig was hailed by The Boston Globe as “worth the price of admission alone.” lauramchughsoprano.com @lauramchughsoprano

MARCUS SCHENCK is a Boston-based baritone, gaining notoriety for his dramatic and musical versatility across the New England and Southeast US regions. Recent credits include Commissionario & Germont (cover) (La Traviata) with New Opera Company of Boston, Bottom (A Midsummer Night's Dream) with Boston Conservatory Opera as a guest artist, A Man with a Shoe Sample Kit (Postcard from Morocco) and Immanuel (Benjamin Rossen's The Unknowable – world premiere) with Lowell House Opera, Willie (The Voyage of Edgar Allan Poe) with Odyssey Opera, the Baritone Soloist in Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on Christmas Carols and the Bass Soloist in Mozart's Krönungsmesse with the Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra, and Lore (Orelanskaya Dyeva) with Opera Company of Middlebury.

As a rising leader in the Boston performing arts scene, he co-founded and served on the leadership team for Promenade Opera Project, as the Executive & Artistic Director from 2019-2021 and previously as the General Director from 2017-2019. He currently serves as an Executive Creative Producer with MassOpera, and seeks to transform canon works with innovative and imaginative settings, as well as build new works alongside living composers and creators, towards a vibrant and sustainable contemporary opera landscape.

Upcoming, he will perform the role of the Pilot in Rachel Portman's The Little Prince with Opera del West in late summer 2026 at the Center for Arts in Natick marcusschenckbaritone.com; @mschenck.music

LUCAS LUDWIG COURA is a Boston-Based countertenor and voice teacher Lucas has performed a number of opera roles with companies including WhiteSnake Projects, Boston Opera Collaborative, Cambridge Chamber Ensemble, Promenade Opera Project, and Boston Summer Opera, among others. Recent roles include Oberon in Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Endimione in La Calisto, and The Pirate King in a reimagined production of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance.

Lucas is frequently called upon to perform in immersive and innovative projects —he portrayed Virgil in Boston Opera Collaborative's Opera Inferno, an immersive operatic experience that used a combination of standard operatic arias and spoken excerpts of literature to drew audiences through the hellish scenes described in Dante's Inferno. As a choral musician, Lucas frequently sings with Boston's own Nightingale Vocal Ensemble. Most recently, he was featured in A Cask of Amontillado, where he was praised for his “liquid countertenor” (Boston Musical Intelligencer).

Lucas is deeply passionate about creating new work. In August, Lucas will be traveling to New York City to participate in final workshops for Judith, a new opera by Paul Vasile and Karin Coonrod. In Fall of 2027, he will return to WhiteSnake Projects to create the role of Baby Doll in Spitting Sand. Lucas is most drawn to projects that elevate marginalized voices–especially those that share his immigrant identity. Coura holds a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from the New England Conservatory and a Bachelor of Music from Stetson University. To learn more: www.lucasludwigcoura.com

MARY KRAY is a Boston-based mezzo-soprano. She is thrilled to return as a Jane & Steven Akin Emerging Artist at Boston Lyric Opera for the 2026/27 season, having recently covered the mezzo role in BLO's theatrical production of Song of the Earth by Mahler.

Mary has performed a wide range of operatic and concert repertoire with local organizations such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, New England Philharmonic, Opera Untapped, Boston Opera Collaborative, and NEMPAC Opera Project. Operatic highlights include Orfeo in Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice and Marcellina in Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro. As a concert soloist, she has performed as alto soloist in Vivaldi's Gloria, Bach's Magnificat, Mozart's Vespers, Penderecki's Credo, Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, and Handel's Messiah.

She has received numerous awards at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions (2018–21) and recognition from the National Society of Arts and Letters. Kray is a proud recipient of the Stephen Shrestinian Award for Excellence in the 2025/26 season.

A graduate of Boston Conservatory at Berklee (M.M. in Opera Performance), Mary also teaches musicianship at the Handel and Haydn Society and maintains a private voice studio. She brings a trauma-informed and compassionate approach to her teaching and performance practice.

SEYQUAN MACK, TENOR - Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, tenor Seyquan Mack is an emerging artist recognized for his vibrant Stage Presence, expressive musicianship, and commitment to both artistic and academic excellence. He earned a double degree from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and Oberlin College, graduating with degrees in Opera Vocal Performance and Politics.

Seyquan's recent performances have taken him to both national and international stages. He was invited to perform with the Miami Music Festival, where he appeared in John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles in the role of Honoré Bégearss. Following this engagement, he spent three months in Germany with the Berlin Opera Academy, where he performed the role of Tamino in Mozart's beloved Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute). Most recently, he made his role debut as Gastone in Verdi's La Traviata with the New Opera Company of Boston. He also appeared in a recital celebrating African American women composers with the Art Song Preservation Society at the Manhattan School of Music, performing works that highlight the rich contributions of Black women to the classical vocal canon. These experiences have provided valuable opportunities to collaborate with distinguished artists, coaches, and directors while further developing his artistry on both national and international stages. He is currently based in New York City.

In addition to his performance career, Seyquan is passionate about arts education and currently serves as a Teaching Artist with the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, where he works with students to foster creativity, confidence, and musical growth. Dedicated to continual artistic development, he currently studies with renowned voice teacher Manny Perez, whose mentorship has played an important role in the refinement of his vocal technique and artistic expression. Through both performance and education, Seyquan strives to inspire others through the transformative power of music. Instagram: @sey.mack

SAGE FOGLE (they/them) is a Boston-based collaborative pianist who works to build connections between musicians from different backgrounds and bring people together through music. By creating rehearsal and performance spaces which push the boundaries of conceptions in western classical music, Sage brings new perspectives to audiences across the United States. In the past year, Sage has participated in workshops and performances that break down gender and sexuality barriers that exist in classical music. Through working on projects like this regularly, Sage broadens audiences' perspectives of what classical music is supposed to be and helps keep the art form relevant to young people.

Sage regularly appears as a recitalist, with a particular affinity for German Lieder. Experienced in the standard operatic, choral, and orchestral repertoire, Sage has recently worked with the Boston Opera Collaborative, Harvard University, the Handel and Haydn Society, and the Brookline Symphony Orchestra.

Sage holds a Masters Degree in Collaborative Piano from the Longy School of Music of Bard College and the Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance and Music History from the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music. They are currently Director of Music at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Medford and on staff in the vocal departments of Boston Conservatory and the Berklee School of Music. https://www.sagefogle.com/

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