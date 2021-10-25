PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Citizens Bank Opera House January 2022

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour and coming to the Citizens Bank Opera House January 18 - 30, 2022 as part of the Lexus Broadway In Boston season. Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Tickets for the upcoming production are on sale and can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Please also note that accessible seating, services, and performances are available - please visit https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-bank-opera-house/#accessibility for more details.

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by GrammyÂ® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

Joining Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli in the national tour are Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson; and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Nico DeJesus, Christian Douglas, Danny Drewes, Alex Gibbs, Em Hadick, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Chris Manuel, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Jonathan Ritter, Becca Suskauer, Kelsee Sweigard, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Brent Thiessen, Bria J. Williams, and Imani Pearl Williams. The company features five proud new members of Actors' Equity.

Adam Pascal, Jessica Crouch, Matthew Stocke and Nico DeJesus were also members of the Broadway company.

Music Director Daniel Klintworth leads a band that includes Tish Diaz (keyboards), Oscar Bautista (guitar), Claudio RainÃ³ (guitar), Magda Kress (bass) and Kevin McNaughton (drums).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

PERFORMANCES ARE:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm

Note: Wednesday, January 19 at 7pm

Fridays at 8:00pm

Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sundays at 1:00pm & 6:30pm

TICKET PRICES:

Starting at $39.50

HEALTH & SAFETY POLICY UPDATES:

As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our audiences, staff, vendors, crew, and cast please continue to check in on the Health and Safety guidelines and protocols as performances near. We will continue to relay any updates and necessary info two weeks prior to your show. Please visit https://boston.broadway.com/covid-19/.

Guests with accessibility questions, or who require additional assistance related to the venue's COVID-19 policies may contact Info@CitizensBankOperaHouse.com or call 617.259.3400. For additional venue initiatives and policies please visit: https://bostonoperahouse.com/safe-and-clean.