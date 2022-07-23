Opening Reception for August-September Gallery Exhibits

Cotuit Center for the Arts invites you to the opening reception for two new exhibits in the Gallery, Jackie Reeves' Best Laid Plans and A Little Sketchy: An Open Juried Exhibit. The reception will take place on Saturday, August 6 from 3-5pm, and the exhibits will be on display from August 6 through September 11, 2022.

"Best Laid Plans" by Canadian-American artist Jackie Reeves features a series of large scale mixed media paintings created over the last two years, which reveal a personal narrative linking the artist's past and present. Reeves uses a process of building up faint layers of paint to tell her story of becoming a U.S. citizen. "Over the last two years Americans have been engaged in a reckoning with their own history and the sobering realization that democracy is not assured. During this time, I took an oath to defend the constitution by agreeing to take up arms if necessary, against enemies, foreign and domestic. I came to the realization that my best "weapons" are my voice, my paintbrush, and the exercising of my freedom of expression, which is also the greatest American gift worth defending."

Jackie Reeves uses mixed media to bring together figurative and abstract elements in her art. She has exhibited in solo and group shows in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington DC, and North Carolina. She has been profiled in numerous publications, including WHITEHOT Magazine, the Boston Globe, Art New England and Artscope Magazine. Jackie works out of Chalkboard Studio in Barnstable Village and teaches mixed media drawing and painting throughout Cape Cod.

The drop-off date for submissions to "A Little Sketchy: An Open Juried Exhibit" is Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 10am to 4pm. Up to three works per artist may be submitted. Please visit artsonthecape.org for more information on art submissions.

Admission to the Gallery is always free. Gallery hours are Tuesdays-Fridays from 10am-4pm, Saturdays & Sundays from 12-4pm. For more information, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.



