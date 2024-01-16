Odyssey Opera Performs THE VOYAGE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE in April

The performance is on Friday, April 5, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

Odyssey Opera Performs THE VOYAGE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE in April

Odyssey Opera, in partnership with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), presents the New England premiere of Dominick Argento’s opera The Voyage of Edgar Allan Poe, on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Poe’s birthplace of Boston. In a one-night only, semi-staged production, Grammy Award-winning conductor Gil Rose leads a formidable cast including tenor Peter Tantsits playing the lead role of Poe, the Odyssey Opera chorus, the acclaimed BMOP orchestra, and more. A world premiere studio recording will follow on BMOP/sound (TBR 2025).

Known for resurrecting neglected operas, Odyssey Opera offers this new production of a 1976 work that has not been performed in 34 years. “Poe lapsed into obscurity after its last performance in 1990. It is astonishing that this work has not been performed since,” says Gil Rose, conductor and artistic director of both Odyssey Opera and BMOP. "Dominick Argento is, for me, one of the true heroes of American opera… his music is of such a high quality that it's kind of a crime that his praises aren't sung even louder. We invite everyone to enjoy this masterpiece by a master of contemporary American opera!” 

Taking its point of departure from Poe’s bizarre and subsequent deadly sail at sea, Poe takes audiences on a hallucinatory voyage of discovery. In 1849, the ill and feverish Poe—his creativity and inspiration in the doldrums after his wife Virginia’s death two years prior—sailed from Richmond to Baltimore. Less than a week later, he died, dissolute and destitute, at the age of 40. “Despite the construct of a watery voyage, this is really a journey of a frayed and feverish imagination, with fragments of Poe's works intruding upon his life story.” (The New York Times)

Commissioned by the Minnesota Opera in 1974 to write an opera in honor of America’s Bicentennial, Argento settled on the subject of Edgar Allan Poe, seemingly the first American artist to achieve international significance. The composer noted that after learning about “the mysterious voyage that led to the author’s death—as bizarre as any story Poe himself had written—Charles Nolte was eager to do the libretto. Shaping a libretto, given the many characters in Poe’s writings and his life, plus the poetry we might incorporate, was a lengthy affair, requiring quite a few months before the libretto would be exactly what I wanted.”

The premiere garnered rave reviews: “Poe is Argento’s eighth opera and as fine as any ever written by an American” (TIME); “Looking back in decades to come, the spring of ’76 may mark the coming of age in American operas” (Opera News); “a distinct success” (The New Yorker). Although the production toured throughout Europe and was heard in three U.S. cities (Baltimore, St. Paul, and Chicago), it vanished for more than three decades.

American composer Dominick Argento was born to Sicilian immigrants in 1927. Perhaps most recognized for his operatic and choral works, his song cycle From the Diary of Virginia Woolf earned him the 1975 Pulitzer Prize for Music. His compositional style combines tonality, atonality and a lyrical approach to 12-tone writing within a predominately tonal palette. In 2010, BMOP released the premiere recording of Argento’s 1973 work Jonah and The Whale (BMOP/sound). During Odyssey Opera’s 2014-15 season, it staged a double-bill of works by Argento: Miss Havisham’s Wedding Night; and A Water Bird Talk followed by its premiere recording of Argento’s three one-act operas (Released 2018).




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Scotty McCreery and RUMORS Added to Indian Ranch Summer Concert Season Photo
Scotty McCreery and RUMORS Added to Indian Ranch Summer Concert Season

Two new shows have been added to the 2024 Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA.  Scotty McCreery returns on Sunday, June 23, 2024 and RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show performs on  Sunday, July 21, 2024.

2
New Philharmonia Orchestra Will Honor Black History Month With Equality And Triumph Concer Photo
New Philharmonia Orchestra Will Honor Black History Month With Equality And Triumph Concert

New Philharmonia Orchestra, led by Principal Conductor Jorge Soto, will honor Black History Month with Equality and Triumph, a concert that showcases Lee Hoiby's “I Have a Dream,” on February 24th and 25th at Newton's Grace Episcopal Church.

3
North Shore Civic Ballet Awards Scholarships To LEO Students To Attend Marblehead School O Photo
North Shore Civic Ballet Awards Scholarships To LEO Students To Attend Marblehead School Of Ballet

North Shore Civic Ballet awards scholarships to LEO students to attend Marblehead School of Ballet. Scholarships provide opportunities for aspiring dancers in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

4
Great Barrington Public Theater Kicks Off 2024 With A Conversation With Jeff Zinn January Photo
Great Barrington Public Theater Kicks Off 2024 With A Conversation With Jeff Zinn January 29

Great Barrington Public Theater hosts a live conversation and Q&A with Jeff Zinn, a writer, director, and theater guru, on January 29 at St. James Place.

More Hot Stories For You

New Philharmonia Orchestra Will Honor Black History Month With Equality And Triumph ConcertNew Philharmonia Orchestra Will Honor Black History Month With Equality And Triumph Concert
North Shore Civic Ballet Awards Scholarships To LEO Students To Attend Marblehead School Of BalletNorth Shore Civic Ballet Awards Scholarships To LEO Students To Attend Marblehead School Of Ballet
Great Barrington Public Theater Kicks Off 2024 With A Conversation With Jeff Zinn January 29Great Barrington Public Theater Kicks Off 2024 With A Conversation With Jeff Zinn January 29
The Young Company at Cape Rep Theatre Presents DEAD END & WAITING FOR LEFTYThe Young Company at Cape Rep Theatre Presents DEAD END & WAITING FOR LEFTY

Videos

See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater Video
See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater
DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson Video
DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Boston Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Boch Center Wang Theatre (5/02-5/05)
My Fair Lady in Boston My Fair Lady
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/16-2/18)
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE! in Boston Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. in Boston Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
The Company Theatre (4/12-4/14)
Moulin Rouge! in Boston Moulin Rouge!
Boston Opera House (1/16-2/04)
Zucchero in Boston Zucchero
Emerson Colonial Theatre (5/11-5/11)
MJ in Boston MJ
Boston Opera House (6/18-7/07)
Clue in Boston Clue
Emerson Colonial Theatre (4/30-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You