North Shore Civic Ballet Launches Annual Holiday Auction To Train A New Generation Of Dancers

Finish your holiday shopping early this year and support the arts and dance. The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts, kicks off its annual holiday online auction on Friday, November 11.



The NSCB's auction website page, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, November 11 at 6:00 p.m. and continues through Friday, December 2, closing at 6:00 p.m. The auction's proceeds provide dancers with the resources and training they need to study ballet in the North Shore region.



Over the past two years, the arts and dancers in the area experienced hardships. "This year, we ask the public to support the holiday auction by donating items and placing bids to raise much needed funds for resources aspiring dancers in the region require to study ballet. Businesses, as well as patrons, benefit from participating in the online auction because people have an opportunity to try restaurants and other experiences they might never have done previously," explained Judy Moynihan, member, NSCB board of trustees.



Bidders will find a range of items to purchase, including gift certificates and gift cards from retail shops. With the holidays upon us, the time is right to shop and find a special gift for a loved one, friend, colleague, or volunteer.



A range of gift certificates and gift cards are available for restaurants, such as Backbeat Brewery and Franks in Beverly, Sea Salt in Marblehead, and Fantasy Island in Salem. Give someone special a one-on-one VIP experience with champagne and macaroons at Longchamp Newbury Street, including an iconic Longchamp Le Pliage canvas tote bag in the winning bidder's choice of color with personal monogramming. Bid upon holiday themed items for mugs, doilies, or a handmade fabric frame. Other opportunities include gift certificates for a massage, Reiki healing sessions, entertainment at the Cabot Theater in Beverly, a visit to Marblehead Garden Center, or piano lessons. Start 2023 dancing or exercising and bid upon a gift certificate from the Marblehead School of Ballet. Art enthusiasts will find work by Marblehead artist Carol Eldridge and a ceramic cup and bowl created by Susan J. Schrader.



"With the public's support and contributions to the holiday auction, we can help aspiring dancers' dreams come true and provide scholarships to students experiencing financial hardships. Our online auction is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning on Friday, November 11 at 6 p.m. Bidders can access the online auction from any location worldwide. People can still get involved by volunteering with the ballet company or making a purchase," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, NSCB.



Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NSCB is a 501(c) 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.



Donations may be dropped off at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, or call 781-631-6262 to arrange a drop-off time. For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization's website http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/ and on Facebook http://on.fb.me/1wh3fnp, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/marblehead_school_of_ballet/, and Twitter https://twitter.com/MSB_ballet.