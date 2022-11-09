Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

North Shore Civic Ballet Launches Annual Holiday Auction To Train A New Generation Of Dancers

The event kicks off on Friday, November 11. 

Nov. 09, 2022  

North Shore Civic Ballet Launches Annual Holiday Auction To Train A New Generation Of Dancers

Finish your holiday shopping early this year and support the arts and dance. The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts, kicks off its annual holiday online auction on Friday, November 11.

The NSCB's auction website page, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, November 11 at 6:00 p.m. and continues through Friday, December 2, closing at 6:00 p.m. The auction's proceeds provide dancers with the resources and training they need to study ballet in the North Shore region.

Over the past two years, the arts and dancers in the area experienced hardships. "This year, we ask the public to support the holiday auction by donating items and placing bids to raise much needed funds for resources aspiring dancers in the region require to study ballet. Businesses, as well as patrons, benefit from participating in the online auction because people have an opportunity to try restaurants and other experiences they might never have done previously," explained Judy Moynihan, member, NSCB board of trustees.

Bidders will find a range of items to purchase, including gift certificates and gift cards from retail shops. With the holidays upon us, the time is right to shop and find a special gift for a loved one, friend, colleague, or volunteer.

A range of gift certificates and gift cards are available for restaurants, such as Backbeat Brewery and Franks in Beverly, Sea Salt in Marblehead, and Fantasy Island in Salem. Give someone special a one-on-one VIP experience with champagne and macaroons at Longchamp Newbury Street, including an iconic Longchamp Le Pliage canvas tote bag in the winning bidder's choice of color with personal monogramming. Bid upon holiday themed items for mugs, doilies, or a handmade fabric frame. Other opportunities include gift certificates for a massage, Reiki healing sessions, entertainment at the Cabot Theater in Beverly, a visit to Marblehead Garden Center, or piano lessons. Start 2023 dancing or exercising and bid upon a gift certificate from the Marblehead School of Ballet. Art enthusiasts will find work by Marblehead artist Carol Eldridge and a ceramic cup and bowl created by Susan J. Schrader.

"With the public's support and contributions to the holiday auction, we can help aspiring dancers' dreams come true and provide scholarships to students experiencing financial hardships. Our online auction is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning on Friday, November 11 at 6 p.m. Bidders can access the online auction from any location worldwide. People can still get involved by volunteering with the ballet company or making a purchase," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, NSCB.

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NSCB is a 501(c) 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.

Donations may be dropped off at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, or call 781-631-6262 to arrange a drop-off time. For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization's website http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/ and on Facebook http://on.fb.me/1wh3fnp, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/marblehead_school_of_ballet/, and Twitter https://twitter.com/MSB_ballet.



Nozama Dance Collective Presents DISSENT, An Evening Of Raw, Athletic Dance And Poetic Inq Photo
Nozama Dance Collective Presents DISSENT, An Evening Of Raw, Athletic Dance And Poetic Inquiry
Nozama Dance Collective invites the Greater Boston community to attend DISSENT, a performance at Boston University Dance Theatre at 7:30PM on December 3rd.
Guerilla Opera Introduces the GUERILLA PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL For 16th Season Photo
Guerilla Opera Introduces the GUERILLA PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL For 16th Season
In their 16th season, Guerilla Opera introduces the Guerilla Emergence Festival, a virtual festival of ground-breaking works commissioned by Guerilla Opera that runs from Tuesday, November 29, through Friday, December 2, 2022 streaming online and to all devices through Stellar Tickets.
Open Gate International Film Festival To Return For Its 2nd Year; Lineup Unveiled Photo
Open Gate International Film Festival To Return For Its 2nd Year; Lineup Unveiled
Open Gate International Film Festival is set to return for its 2nd year, November 11-13th, at the West Newton Cinema in West Newton, Massachusetts. The lineup includes 48 independent films and 27 screenplays from over 20 countries around the globe.
Cirque Du Soleil Is Returning To Boston With CORTEO in June 2023 Photo
Cirque Du Soleil Is Returning To Boston With CORTEO in June 2023
Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is back in North America and heading to Boston, MA, set to charm audiences.  This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents. Corteo will be presented at the Agganis Arena for 7 shows only from June 8 – 11, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Nozama Dance Collective Presents DISSENT, An Evening Of Raw, Athletic Dance And Poetic InquiryNozama Dance Collective Presents DISSENT, An Evening Of Raw, Athletic Dance And Poetic Inquiry
November 7, 2022

Nozama Dance Collective invites the Greater Boston community to attend DISSENT, a performance at Boston University Dance Theatre at 7:30PM on December 3rd.
Guerilla Opera Introduces the GUERILLA PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL For 16th SeasonGuerilla Opera Introduces the GUERILLA PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL For 16th Season
November 7, 2022

In their 16th season, Guerilla Opera introduces the Guerilla Emergence Festival, a virtual festival of ground-breaking works commissioned by Guerilla Opera that runs from Tuesday, November 29, through Friday, December 2, 2022 streaming online and to all devices through Stellar Tickets.
Open Gate International Film Festival To Return For Its 2nd Year; Lineup UnveiledOpen Gate International Film Festival To Return For Its 2nd Year; Lineup Unveiled
November 7, 2022

Open Gate International Film Festival is set to return for its 2nd year, November 11-13th, at the West Newton Cinema in West Newton, Massachusetts. The lineup includes 48 independent films and 27 screenplays from over 20 countries around the globe.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory Theater
November 7, 2022

The North American premiere of Life of Pi, presented by A.R.T. is playing at December 4, 2022 – January 29, 2023 at the Loeb Drama Center. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Front Porch Arts Collective Presents CHICKEN AND BISCUITS Next Month
November 7, 2022

Front Porch Arts Collective, the Black theater company that built its award-winning reputation and audience base through collaborations with larger arts organizations, has announced its first self-produced performance: the regional premiere of Douglas Lyons’ Broadway comedy “Chicken & Biscuits,” which will run December 9 through January 8, 2023 at Suffolk University’s Modern Theater in Downtown Boston.