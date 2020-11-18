New Repertory Theatre Presents SHOWSTOPPER Virtual Play Series

New Repertory Theatre has commissioned two short plays to be performed live and virtually as part of the first installment of the new Showstopper Virtual Play Series, an evening of live theatre with a two-play in one-night package from the comfort and safety of your home.

The Showstopper Virtual Play Series features [keyp-ing], written by Miranda ADEkoje, directed by Dawn M. Simmons, and A Very Herrera Holiday, written by Alexis Scheer, directed by Sarah Shin. Tickets are $20, and will be available for sale on November 4. More information about the Showstopper Virtual Play Series can be found at https://www.newrep.org/productions/showstopper-virtual-plays.

The Showstopper Virtual Play Series will run from November 21 - December 13 2020, with performances on Thursdays through Sundays. The week of Thanksgiving will only have performances Friday-Sunday. Each performance will run approximately 75 minutes including both plays and an intermission. Tickets are $20 for the two-play package.

"We are so thrilled to commission and produce two fantastic and original plays written and directed by female BIPOC playwrights and directors," shares New Rep Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt. "We are saddened not to see our audiences' smiling faces in the MCA every day, but we have been working hard to bring you a night of theatre unlike any other. The Showstopper Virtual Play Series give us an opportunity to safely interact with our community and artists, while giving you a world premiere of unique theatre to watch right from your home, and an experience that encapsulates the magic of theatre."

Captions and pre-show audio description will be available for all performances. More information on accessibility can be viewed at https://www.newrep.org/productions/showstopper-virtual-plays.

