New England Conservatory Presents A SALUTE TO ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: 30TH ANNUAL COMPOSER ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

New England Conservatory and piano faculty Tatyana Dudochkin present "A Salute to Astor Piazzolla: 30th Annual Composer Anniversary Celebration" on April 3, 2022 at 3:00pm ET in Jordan Hall (290 Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02115).

Curated by founder and Artistic Director of the Composer Celebration Series Tatyana Dudochkin and hosted by Classical 99.5's Ron Della Chiesa, the popular annual celebration of composer master works brings attention to the beloved works of Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla.

The dazzling evening of nuevo tangos and songs features NEC faculty, alumni, and guest artists such as dancers from Natick-based Todos Studio and bandoneón virtuoso Julien Labro. A special highlight will be Russian composer Leonid Desyatnikov's arrangement of the Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, that he created for Gidon Kremer and Kremerata Baltica for solo violin and string orchestra. Cellist Sam Ou and pianist Tatyana Dudodchkin bring the passionate Le Grand Tango to life, which was dedicated to Rostropovich.

Ms. Dudochkin says, "Piazzolla made a revolutionary move combining classical music with Argentine Tango to create nuevo tango. You will see a Libertango with dancers, as well as a version for two pianos. One of his most beloved works, Oblivion, will be performed by phenomenal soprano (and my daughter) Yelena Dudochkin, Julien Labro on bandoneón, the Balourdet String Quartet, and pianist Max Lubarsky. We invite you to Jordan Hall for this enthralling evening of Piazzola's music."

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://necmusic.edu/events/salute-astor-piazzolla-30th-annual-composer-anniversary-celebration.