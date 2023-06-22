Nantucket's White Heron Theatre Company Thanks Local Employees And Students With Discount Ticket Offer

White Heron Theatre Company of Nantucket in partnership with the ReMain Foundation of Nantucket is pleased to offer 50% off tickets to members of the local community who have contributed to the health and vitality of life on the island.

These communities will include employees of the Nantucket Cottage Hospital, the Nantucket Police Department, the Nantucket Fire Department, all Nantucket Town Employees, Island Museum Employees, as well as students and employees of the Nantucket Public School system.

"We are so grateful to partner with ReMain Nantucket, as we provide more access to our summer season of theatre to all of the wonderful people who make Nantucket run" says Interim Managing Director, McCaela Donovan. " We deeply appreciate these members of our Island community and hope they will enjoy a night out with us at White Heron."

White Heron's summer season runs from July 10 through August 24, 2023, featuring the following productions: Blithe Spirit, Call Fosse at the Minskoff, 39 Steps and A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway, starring award winning cabaret artist Ari Axelrod.

This offer is valid 2 tickets per person, and subject to availability. For more information, please contact Caroline Curnow at caroline@whiteherontheatre.org with the subject line 'WHTC/ReMain Tkts'.