NEXT TO NORMAL, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and More Set For Barrington Stage Company's 2024 Season

Barrington Stage Company will celebrate its 30th anniversary season with two major musical revivals, a world premiere play, two regional premiere plays and a comedy featuring three of BSC’s most beloved associate artists.

“Our 2024 season offers a little something for everyone,” commented Alan Paul. “La Cage aux Folles and Next to Normal examine what it means to be a family, but in very different ways. In between these two Boyd Quinson Stage shows is the outrageous comedy, Boeing Boeing, which brings BSC Associate Artists Mark H. Dold, Christopher Innvar and Debra Jo Rupp together for a hilarious evening under the direction of Julianne Boyd. At the St. Germain Stage, we’re thrilled to have the regional premieres of A Tender Thing, which touchingly examines what would have happened to Romeo & Juliet had they lived to old age, and Eboni Booth’s delightful Primary Trust, which I am thrilled to present to BSC audiences, and the world premiere of Mark St. Germain’s Forgiveness, which examines innocence and guilt in a truly singular way. After an unforgettable first season, I am so pleased to bring these wonderful shows to BSC audiences for the company’s 30th anniversary season.”

BOYD-QUINSON STAGE

La Cage aux Folles

The Boyd-Quinson Stage will open with a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical La Cage aux Folles (June 11-July 6), which will be directed by Mike Donahue (Off-Broadway: The Legend of Georgia McBride, Phoebe in Winter) and choreographed by Paul McGill (Broadway: Associate Choreographer, Hedwig and the Angry Inch; Off-Broadway: The Legend of Georgia McBride). La Cage aux Folles features book by Harvey Fierstein (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Torch Song Trilogy), music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, Mame), and is based on the play by Jean Poirot that also inspired the film The Birdcage, starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane.. BSC’s production marks the company’s first Jerry Herman musical since Mame (2006) and its first work written by actor-playwright and Broadway icon, Harvey Fierstein. La Cage aux Folles is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Boeing Boeing

Next up will be a revival of Boeing Boeing (July 17-August 3) by Marc Camoletti and translated by Beverley Cross & Francis Evans. This 1960 riotous French sex farce delighted a new generation of theatregoers with a recent critically acclaimed London and Broadway revival. BSC’s production will be helmed by Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and will star BSC Associate Artists Mark H. Dold (BSC: Faith Healer, Waiting for Godot, Harry Clarke, Freud’s Last Session), Christopher Innvar (BSC: The Importance of Being Earnest; A Doll’s House, Part 2; Private Lives, Faith Healer), and Debra Jo Rupp (BSC: Boca; Dr. Ruth, All the Way; Ring ‘Round the Moon; The Laramie Project).

Next to Normal

BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul will direct Next to Normal (August 13-September 8), in a co-production with Round House Theatre in Washington, DC, where it recently opened and was hailed as an “impeccable, vibrant musical revival” by the Washington Post. Next to Normal, which Will Close the Boyd-Quinson Stage season, features music by Tom Kitt (Broadway: Bring It On, If/Then), and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey (Broadway: If/Then, The Last Ship). The original Broadway production, produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, and Second Stage Theatre, won three 2009 Tony Awards including Best Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show recently received its London premiere in a critically acclaimed production that is transferring to the West End. Next to Normal is licensed by Music Theatre International.

A Tender Thing

The St. Germain Stage season opens with the regional premiere of A Tender Thing (June 25-July 20) by Ben Power (Broadway: The Lehman Trilogy), which will be directed by Alan Paul. Originally staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company, this charming and elegiac two-character play imagines what would have happened if Romeo and Juliet had not died as teenagers but had instead lived to old age.

Foregiveness

Forgiveness (July 30-August 25) is the world premiere of a new play by Mark St. Germain (BSC: Eleanor; Dr. Ruth, All the Way; Freud’s Last Session; The Happiest Man on Earth) and directed by Ron Lagomarsino (BSC: Chester Bailey, The Happiest Man on Earth). The play is set in Minnesota where prisoners are allowed to plead their case in front of the Governor, in a bid to be returned to society. In this interactive production, audiences will help determine who is worthy of forgiveness.

Primary Trust

The St. Germain Stage season will conclude with the regional premiere of Primary Trust (September 18-October 13), by actress/playwright Eboni Booth. This play, about a bookstore worker who loses his job and must find a new way forward for himself, delighted Off-Broadway audiences last year at Roundabout Theatre Company.

Additional details on the 2024 BSC season, including gala, concerts, and staged readings, will be announced in coming weeks.