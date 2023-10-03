Mosesian Arts to Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Watertown Children's Theatre

In 1983, Watertown resident Dinah Lane launched Watertown Children's Theatre with an inaugural production performed on the stage of Watertown High School. Over the forty years since, more musicals, productions of classical, contemporary, and original plays, as well as classes and workshops have brought together tens of thousands of children, families, and audience members from Watertown and beyond.

When the Mosesian Center for the Arts opened in 2005 (as the Arsenal Center for the Arts), Watertown Children's Theatre was one of its resident companies. WCT merged with Mosesian Arts in 2013 to become a program of the arts center.

On November 4, a celebration titled 40 Seasons of Love will mark the program's fortieth anniversary with a reception, special performances on the Charles Mosesian Main Stage, and dedication of Mosesian Art's Black Box Theater in honor of WCT's Founding Artistic Director, Dinah Lane, for her longstanding vision and extraordinary commitment to bringing the community together to celebrate youth, performance, and the arts. WCT alumni who would like to participate as performers may contact WCT Producing Director Deidre Purcell at production.wct@mosesianarts.org. Tickets to the event, as well as sponsorships opportunities in support of the event and WCT programming, are available on the Mosesian Arts website at Click Here.

Leading up to the event, a photography exhibition on the second floor Watertown Savings Bank Gallery follows the four-decade history of Watertown Children's Theatre as part of the 40th anniversary celebration. That exhibition will remain on display through November 5. A companion fundraising event, Sips & Salsa on Sunday, October 15, will support the anniversary campaign with a gathering featuring small bites, drinks at the Mosesian Arts MBar, live music, and salsa lessons and dancing. The public is invited to attend.

All WCT alumni, family, and fans are also encouraged to record a 30 second to 1 minute video expressing what they love about WCT. Videos can be emailed to production.wct@mosesianarts.org and may be used on social media or at the event on November 4. To support WCT with a donation or sponsorships, contact Mosesian Arts Director of Development Jeannette Belcher-Schepis at development@mosesianarts.org.

For further information and details on all performances, exhibitions, and arts education programming at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, visit Click Here.