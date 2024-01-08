Moonbox Productions Presents THE MANIC MONOLOGUES At Arrow Street Arts, February 16-25

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Moonbox Productions Presents THE MANIC MONOLOGUES At Arrow Street Arts, February 16-25

Moonbox Productions, winner of numerous IRNE and Elliot Norton Awards, is thrilled to present The Manic Monologues by Zachery Burton and Elisa Hofmeister. Directed by Brad Reinking, The Manic Monologues opens on February 16th and runs until February 25th at the Studio at Arrow Street Arts. 

Tickets are $45 and are available at https://bit.ly/ManicTkts.  Pay what you wish options are available at the box office. (Press performances are Friday, February 16th at 8pm, Saturday, February 17that 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, February 18th at 3pm.)

Burton and Hofmeister wrote The Manic Monologues in the wake of Burton's 2017 bipolar diagnosis while a doctoral student at Stanford University.  The play brings to life incredible stories — stories that will challenge and inform your ideas about what it means to be touched by a mental health condition.  These true, lived experiences come from diverse and resilient people living across the world.  These brave individuals have things to say about struggle and pain, but also triumph and joy.  They are moving.  They are human.  And they are not ashamed.

The cast of The Manic Monologues includes Mal Malme*, Ethan DePuy, Liza Giangrande, Cidalia Santos, Katie Kendrick, and Cristhian Mancinas Garcia. (*Member of Actors’ Equity Association)

“The Manic Monologues has been on our short list for some time, and the stars have finally aligned to share this important and impactful piece with our audiences,” said Sharman Altshuler, Producer & Artistic Director for Moonbox Productions.  “The Studio at Arrow Street Arts will provide the perfect space to hear these stories, and to connect with each other after each performance in our post-show talkbacks.  This is a project unlike any other we have done at Moonbox, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity,” said Altshuler.

For every performance, Moonbox Productions collaborates with a local non-profit organization to help shed light on their mission, establish meaningful ties within the community, and amplify the influence of their initiatives.  For the upcoming performance of The Manic Monologues, Moonbox is proud to partner with Me2 Music www.me2music.org.

The mission of Me2 is to erase the stigma surrounding mental health diagnoses through supportive classical music ensembles and inspiring performances.  Me2 consists of musicians with and without mental illnesses who work together in a stigma-free zone.  The Boston-based branch of Me2 consists of a 55-piece orchestra, a flute choir, and a chorus.  There are no auditions and no fees to join the ensembles. 

For more information regarding Moonbox Production’s upcoming production of The Manic Monologues go to Click Here.




