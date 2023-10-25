Moonbox Productions Presents LEGALLY BLONDE: The Musical, December 8-31

Moonbox Productions, winner of numerous IRNE and Elliot Norton Awards, will present Legally Blonde: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown.

Directed by Katie Anne Clark with musical direction by Mindy Cimini and choreography by Taavon Gamble, Legally Blonde: The Musical opens on December 8th and runs until December 31st at the BCA Calderwood Pavilion – Robert Theatre located at 527 Tremont Street. Tickets are $65 for Friday and Saturday evening performances and Sunday matinee, and $45 for Thursday evening performances and Saturday matinee. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/legallyblondetix or by calling 617-933-8600. Pay what you wish options are available at the box office. (Press performances are Friday, December 8th at 8pm, Saturday, December 9that 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, December 10th at 3pm.)

Moonbox Productions' Legally Blonde: The Musical chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner. In an effort to prove to Warner that she is more than just some blonde sorority girl, she follows him to Harvard Law School, where she struggles to fit in and do well. Ultimately, she defies expectations and manages to stay true to her delightfully pink personality.

The cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical includes Sarah Kelly (Elle Woods), Yewande Odetoyinbo* (Paulette), Will McGarrahan* (Professor Callahan), Darius Williams (Emmett), Keith Robinson (Warner), Kayla Shimizu (Vivienne), Melia Jost (Serena), Ekaterina Hicks-Magaña (Margot), Emily Cochrane (Brooke), Lisa Kate Joyce (Pilar & U/S Elle), Lillian Salazar (Enid & U/S Paulette), Ryan Norton (Ensemble & U/S Warner, Emmett), Brian Michael Hoffman* (Male Ensemble/Dog Trainer), Ricky (Bruiser Woods), Carson Hollingsworth (Ensemble), Nate Walsh (Ensemble/Dance Captain), Errol Service (Ensemble), Victoria Santiago (Ensemble), Kara Chu Nelson (Ensemble & U/S Brook), Eleni Kontzamanys (Ensemble), Ts Bunham (Ensemble), Brandon Wong (Swing) and Lauren Manna (Swing). (*Member of Actors' Equity Association)

“It is hard to think of a more complete 180 degree flip, to come off of a run of Sweeney Todd and land right in the pink and perky land of Legally Blonde, but such is one of the many great joys of theater,” said Sharman Altshuler, Producer & Artistic Director for Moonbox Producitons. “We are ecstatic to bring this light-hearted, and hilarious musical to the Calderwood Pavilion, and, on top of that, to be collaborating with our very first canine star (who is very pleased to hear that we are partnering for this production with the MSPCA)! We have an absolute dream team on stage and off, and we can't wait to get started! It will be happy holidays, indeed,” said Altshuler!

The creative and design team includes Sharman Altshuler (Producer), Katie Anne Clark (Director), Mindy Cimini (Music Director), Taavon Gamble (Choreographer), Brian Robillard* (Production Stage Manager), Sarabeth Spector (Scenic Designer), Diego Farrell (Technical Director), Finn Bamber (Lighting Designer), Gage Baker (Sound Designer), Jessie Marasco (Production Electrician), Kailey Bennett (Productions Manager/COVID Safety Manager), Sean Watkins (Assistant Production Manager), and Katie Smith (Assistant COVID Safety Manager).

For every performance, Moonbox Productions collaborates with a local non-profit organization to help shed light on their mission, establish meaningful ties within the community, and amplify the influence of their initiatives. For the upcoming performance of Legally Blonde: The Musical Moonbox is proud to join forces with MSPCA-Angell www.mspca.org.

The mission of the MSPCA-Angell is to protect animals, relieve their suffering, advance their health and welfare, prevent cruelty, and work for a just and compassionate society. A national and international leader in animal protection and veterinary medicine, the MSPCA provides direct hands-on care for thousands of animals each year. Founded in 1868, it is the second-oldest humane society in the United States and is comprised of four Animal Care and Adoption Centers, Advocacy and Humane Law Enforcement Departments as well as Angell Animal Medical Center; a state-of-the-art teaching hospital providing emergency, specialty and primary care veterinary services.

For more information regarding Moonbox Productions upcoming production of Legally Blonde: The Musical go to Click Here.