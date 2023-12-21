Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Review: Midwinter Revels: The Feast of Fools A Medieval Celebration of the Solstice

A Journey of Comfort and Joy

Dec. 21, 2023

Written and Directed by Patrick Swanson and Debra WiseElijah Botkin, Music Director; Sarah Higginbotham, Children’s Music Director; Choreographer, Susan Dibble; Set Design, Jeremy C. Barnett; Costume Design, Heidi Hermiller; Lighting Design, Jeff Adelberg; Sound Design, Bill Winn; Production Stage Manager, Pat-rice Rooney; Props Artisan, Stephen Lewontin

The Company: Master of Ceremonies, David Coffin; The Players: René Collins, Susan Dibble, Laurel Swift, Eliza Rose Fichter, Roger Reed, Vincent Ernest Siders; Barbara Allen Hill, Vocalist; The Revels Solstice Chorus, The Evergreen Children, The String and Buzzy Walking Band, The Revels Brass Ensemble, Pinewoods Morris Men and Lord of the Dance Dancers

Performances December 15-28, 2023, at Sanders Theatre, Harvard University, 45 Quincy Street, Cambridge, MA; Box Office 617-496-2222 or revels.org/midwinter (also available to stream December 25-January 7)

It would take more than the fingers on two hands to count all of the holiday entertainment offerings in the Greater Boston area. There are concerts by the Boston Pops and the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, performances of The Messiah, Black Nativity (also 53 years), and The Nutcracker ballet, to name a few. But few can compete with Revels for staying power, now presenting its 53rd annual December production, Midwinter Revels: The Feast of Fools - A Medieval Celebration of the Solstice at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre.

Among the hallmarks of every Revels show are the multi-generational cast which includes a mellifluous chorus, energetic dancers, virtuosic musicians, and animated children who display stage presence beyond their years. This year’s cast of characters features a trio of fools (René Collins, Eliza Rose Fichter, Roger Reed) who serve a majestic King (Vincent Ernest Siders) and basically end up stealing his power (and the show) on the shortest day of the year.

The Feast of Fools takes the audience on a journey to Medieval Europe where the magic of the solstice scrambles the natural order of things. The challenge is to turn the darkness of Midwinter into the light of the new year with the annual lighting of the Yule Log, but chaos reigns when fools are in charge. (Sound familiar?) From start to finish, there are sumptuous costumes (Heidi Hermiller), the most impressive of which may be the colorful dragons and the King’s garments. Set design by Jeremy C. Barnett and sound design by Bill Winn take advantage of the architectural gifts of Sanders Theatre, and lighting designer Jeff Adelberg highlights every nook and cranny to dramatic effect.

As he has done for over forty years, David Coffin takes on the mantle of Master of Ceremonies, welcoming all warmly, be they newcomers or veterans of many prior events. His pre-show warmup includes doing a quick run-through of the songs that invite audience participation, and he is the Pied Piper of the dancers who form a human chain to draw the audience out of their seats and into the lobby for intermission. His role is well-practiced and totally natural.

For their part, the members of the audience are a vital segment of Revels and they join in with relish. Anecdotally, there are actors in the troupe who started their connection with Revels as patrons and have just kept on coming. Longevity is the common trait as this is Artistic Director Patrick Swanson’s 45th year with the company and his 34th as the A.D. He will be turning over the reins in 2024 to his co-director and Associate A.D., Debra Wise.

The institutional memories and love shared by the community of administrators, cast, crew, and followers allows that Revels be designated a tradition. It brings comfort during the struggle against the seasonal darkness, and it brings joy with the light of music and laughter. No wonder it’s been running more than half a century.

Photos by Paul Buckley - L to R: Eliza Rose Fichter, Vincent Ernest Siders, René Collins, Roger Reed

David Coffin and the Cast of Midwinter Revels: The Feast of Fools

