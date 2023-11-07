Merrimack Repertory Theatre Celebrates The Holiday Season With The Return Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” These famous words of Charles Dickens are at the heart of the Merrimack Repertory Theatre's (MRT) beloved retelling of the classic A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Courtney Sale.

Recommended for ages 8 and older, this timeless tale of redemption features new songs, scenes, and surprises, and plays for the holiday season at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall on November 29th through December 24th.

This unique rendition of the holiday tale pulls inspiration from Dickens' enchantment of the Lowell Mill Girls' writing during his tour of America in 1842. Sale states, “Their ideas and themes appear in Dickens' most famous story, and we're fortunate there is considerable scholarship illuminating those connections. As such, what better theatre than ours to build this lasting holiday production!” Currently serving as MRT's Nancy L. Donahue Executive Artistic Director, Sale joined the company in March 2020 and has directed MRT productions of Gaslight, The 39 Steps, The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge, A Woman of the World, and Wild Horses. Prior to her time at MRT, Sale also served as the Artistic Director of the Seattle Children's Theatre (SCT), the nation's leading generator of new work for young audiences.

This production celebrates sublime talent. Returning as the iconic Scrooge is Karen MacDonald (MRT's Gaslight and The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge, Founding Company Member of The American Repertory Theatre), and joining her are Tom Coiner (MRT's Gaslight and The 39 Steps, Law & Order SVU), Kristin Yancy (MRT's Gaslight, Broadway's The Cher Show), Chris Thorn (Broadway's Death of a Salesman & Bernhardt/Hamlet), Alexis Bronkovic (MRT's Macbeth, Silent Sky) and 10 local youth actors. The production's design team includes: Shelley Barish for scenic design (Lyric Stage Company's The Wolves, Greater Boston Stage Company's The 39 Steps, and UMass Lowell's Theatre Arts Associate Professor), Becca Jewett for costume design (SpeakEasy Stage's The Sound Inside), Brian Lilienthal for Lighting Design (MRT's Silent Sky), and Rob Witmer for Composing and Sound Design (MRT's Best Summer Ever, Seattle Opera's Orfeo et Euridice).

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are available now on Click Here, as well as by contacting the Enterprise Bank Office at 978-654-4678 or box_office@mrt.org. Other discounts are also available for A Christmas Carol, including student discount ticket prices of $15 to any show, in person, by phone, or online. For Middlesex Community College (MCC) and UML students, $10 tickets are available with Student ID proof required for ticket pickup. Recurring discounts include the $5 first night, $10 Lowell night as well as Educator, Group, Military discounts, and much more. For further information, visit www.mrt.org/discountsandevents or contact the Enterprise Bank Office. A Christmas Carol is sponsored by Enterprise Bank.

After A Christmas Carol, MRT will be opening Red Riding Hood by Allison Gregory from January 10th through January 28th, 2024. Recommended for ages 5 and older, come see the greatest actor in the world and a delivery person with a mysterious package share their own fast, funny, and surprising retelling of the classic fairytale. Following that is Alaudin Ullah's Dishwasher Dreams, from February 28th through March 17th, 2024. Directed by Chay Yew, this show explores the complicated realities of the dreams we make for ourselves as Alaudin sets out to become a film actor in Los Angeles, despite his Bangladeshi family not understanding.

Celebrating its 45th Season, Merrimack Repertory Theatre has been Merrimack Valley's professional theatre company since 1979 and is an integral part of Lowell's identity as the cultural heart of the region. MRT's mission is to create remarkable new and contemporary plays that bring joy to our art form while engaging, entertaining, and enriching our community. A five-show season runs through May in the intimate 279-seat Nancy L. Donahue Theatre. The company is known as a leader in producing new plays, especially world and regional premieres. MRT is one of 72 theatres nationwide (one of three in Massachusetts) with membership in LORT (the League of Resident Theatres).