Max Raabe & Palast Orchester Performance Added to Celebrity Series of Boston at Symphony Hall

Celebrity Series of Boston will present Max Raabe & Palast Orchester, “Dream a Little Dream,” has been added to the 2023-24 performance season on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 8pm at Symphony Hall.

Dream a little dream with Max Raabe & Palast Orchester as they bring the sophistication and glamour of Weimar-era Berlin to Symphony Hall, with a cool, contemporary twist. Swing and cabaret big band classics from Germany's Roaring Twenties meet Broadway and Tin Pan Alley standards by Cole Porter and Irving Berlin.

Huffington Post raves, “Max Raabe doesn't really take the audience back to the 1930s by recreating what others have done: it's more like he's a time traveler who has come from that time to entertain us in the here and now. And it works.”

Tickets start at $39. Individual ticket sales for this event begin January 3 for members, and January 9 at 12pm for the general public.

About Max Raabe & Palast Orchester

The Palast Orchester was founded in 1986 by Max Raabe and a group of fellow music students yearning to play music from the period of Germany´s Golden Twenties. Since then, they have advanced to the number one band for the 20s / 30s style. Next to their regular tours through German speaking countries they often perform in the USA where the list of venues includes Chicago Symphony Hall, Davies Hall in San Francisco and New York´s Carnegie Hall.

In 1992 Max Raabe & Palast Orchester for the first time found themselves in the German charts with their song “Kein Schwein ruft mich an” (meaning “not a pig calls me”), written by Max Raabe. Teaming up with film director Sönke Wortmann two years later for the film “Der bewegte Mann” (The Most Desired Man) made them known to a wider audience.

Max Raabe & Palast Orchester celebrated their 10th anniversary playing to 20,000 fans in the sold out open air arena Waldbühne in Berlin.

Concert tours abroad were soon to follow, the number of which clearly increased after the year 2000. At this time Max Raabe & Palast Orchester received an ECHO award for their CD “Charming Weill” and also scored well in international charts with two albums on which they interpreted modern pop songs like “Sex Bomb”, “Kiss” or “Super Trouper” in the style of the 20s. In Werner Herzog´s film “Invincible” (2000) Max Raabe & Palast Orchester fit perfectly into the setting of 1930s Berlin.

In 2010 a concert tour to Israel attracted much attention. A filmed documentation was shown at Jewish Film Festivals all over the world, such as Berlin, Australia, Jerusalem and New York.

Since 2010 Max Raabe & Palast Orchester have been influencing the German pop scene with “Raabe Pop” - songs written by Max Raabe in collaboration with top German songwriters. For their live concerts, Max Raabe & Palast Orchester weave these together with original numbers from the 20s/30s into an entertaining show that is selling out venues all over Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The same concept turned their MTV Unplugged production from 2019 into a number one album.

2023 turned into the band´s best year. Max Raabe wrote “Ein Tag wie Gold” (A Day Like Gold), a hit for the TV series Babylon Berlin in which he and the orchestra also feature. This and two new albums - one of “Raabe-Pop”, another with original songs of the 20s/30s - have led Max Raabe & Palast Orchester to selling out concerts back-to-back.

Many songs have found their way into the “Dream A Little Dream” USA tour 2024, ready to capture listeners and let them dream away everyday worries.

ABOUT CELEBRITY SERIES OF BOSTON

Celebrity Series of Boston was founded in 1938 by pianist and impresario Aaron Richmond. Celebrity Series has been bringing the very best performers—from orchestras and chamber ensembles, vocal and piano music, to dance companies, jazz, and more—to Boston's major concert halls for 85 years. The Celebrity Series of Boston believes in the power of excellence and innovation in the performing arts to enrich life experiences, transform lives, and build better communities. Through its education initiatives, the Celebrity Series seeks to build a community of Greater Boston where the performing arts are a valued, lifelong, shared experience—on stages, on streets, in neighborhoods—everywhere.

Celebrity Series of Boston is grateful to our 2023/24 Season Sponsors Stephanie L. Brown Foundation and Susan & Michael Thonis, and to the many individuals, corporations, foundations, and government agencies whose support helps fulfill our mission to present performing artists who inspire and enrich our community. Individual and institutional supporters include Jill & David Altshuler, Leslie & Howard Appleby, the Barr Foundation through its ArtsAmplified initiative, Amy & Joshua Boger, Stephanie L. Brown Foundation, Julia Byers & Steven Holtzman, Michael & Adrianne Canning, Amy & Ethan d'Ablemont Burnes, Deloitte, Esplanade Association, Kathleen & Chris Gaffney, Harriet & David Griesinger, Yvette & Lawrence Hochberg, Andrea & Fred Hoff, Liberty Mutual Foundation, George & Lizbeth Krupp, Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation, Susanne Marcus Collins Foundation, Massachusetts Cultural Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Eleanor & Frank Pao, Stephen C. Perry & Oliver Radford, The Rabb Family Foundations, Reuben Reynolds, Mabel Louise Riley Foundation, Royal Little Family Foundation, Sally S. Seaver, PhD, Stifler Family Foundation, Belinda Termeer, Susan & Michael Thonis, Yawkey Foundation, Anonymous (4), and many others.

Photo credit: Frédéric Batier