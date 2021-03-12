Martha's Vineyard Playhouse Presents THE NICETIES Live Online With Amy Brenneman

Who gets to tell the story of race, history and power in America? In this riveting, provocative play, a black student and her white professor - both brilliant - debate whether the legacy of slavery defines our past, and our present.

The Niceties made its MV Playhouse debut in October as a live virtual reading and is back by popular demand for a virtual two-week run. Amy Brenneman and Tsilala Brock will reprise their roles as Janine and Zoe.

In this 2016 "barnburner of a play" (Washington Post), a debate between a student of color and her white university professor begins as a polite disagreement of perspectives and erupts into a fierce skirmish regarding the nature of race and power in American history, threatening real-life consequences for both of their lives and careers.

Amy Brenneman, five-time Emmy nominee, divides her time evenly between acting, producing and political activism. She is well-known for a litany of theater, film and TV credits including "Judging Amy", "Private Practice", "The Leftovers", and currently, "Tell Me Your Secrets". On the Vineyard, Brenneman has appeared in several staged readings at MV Playhouse and has performed at The Yard.

New York-based actress, singer, and dancer Tsilala Brock most recently served as assistant dance captain and swing in the national tour of The Book of Mormon. Several years ago, she appeared in two MV Playhouse Shakespeare productions at the Tisbury Amphitheater. Brock currently produces and co-hosts a new podcast called "UNCK! Getting comfortable with uncomfortable conversations".

Director Joann Green Breuer is a long-time artistic associate at MV Playhouse where she has directed over twenty productions, including Dear Elizabeth, Tennessee Williams: Original Acts, and Faith Healer, among others. Breuer previously taught acting and served as faculty advisor for the student Experimental Theater at Harvard University. She is a co-founder the multi-award-winning Cambridge Ensemble, and is a recipient of the Boston critics' Eliot Norton Award for Continuous Excellence in Directing.

Tickets for The Niceties are $15 (discounted for Playhouse members) and are available here at mvplayhouse.org. Net proceeds from the virtual production will support MV Playhouse, our community partner - MV Diversity Coalition, and the Union of Minority Neighborhoods.