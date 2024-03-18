Mark and Maggie O'Connor to Share Their Newest Album at Club Passim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-winners Mark and Maggie O'Connor will debut their new album, Life After Life at Club Passim. The latest release comes eight years after the band won a Grammy in 2017 for their work on Coming Home for Best Bluegrass Album of the Year. The couple worked during the pandemic to make their Americana album, made up of primarily original vocal songs they sing together, other popular songs reimagined, and all of them supported by a small universe of acoustic instruments they've brushed up on in the time off the road.

The album reveals the pair's most sincere and deeply personal work yet in which they recorded primarily original songs and other popular songs reimagined, including their Dolly Parton-approved cover of her song "Wild Flowers." The show will feature the couple's virtuoso violin, Mark's mandolin and guitar, and Maggie's beautiful vocals.

Mark and Maggie have existed in an uninterrupted musical collaboration since the day they met ten years ago, in 2014. As they were perfecting the finer points of Mark's American Classical violin duos, it got so good that they decided to get married.

Mark O'Connor has won three Grammys and seven CMA awards, as well as several national fiddle, guitar, and mandolin champion titles. In his distinguished career, his multiple Grammy-winning New Nashville Cats and recordings for Sony Classical with Yo-Yo Ma forAppalachia Waltz, and Appalachian Journey sold a million CDs and gained O'Connor worldwide recognition as a leading proponent of a new American musical idiom.

Violinist, American fiddler, and singer Maggie O'Connor is a Grammy Award-winning musician with a unique background in traditional classical violin training and American musical styles. Maggie has appeared on multiple recordings, both singing and playing violin, including Zac Brown-produced singles “In My Blood” and “Casino.” ​

Mark and Maggie O’Connor will perform at Club Passim on May 15 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.