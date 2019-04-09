Marc Maron Heads To The Boch Center Shubert Theatre For Two Shows This Fall

The Boch Center and Live Nation announced that iconic podcast host Marc Maron will bring his brand-new stand up show, Hey, There's More, to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre for two shows on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 7:00PM & 10:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10:00AM.

For over thirty years, Marc has been writing and performing raw, honest and thought-provoking comedy for print, stage, radio, online and television. On his hit podcast WTF with Marc Maron, Marc has interviewed iconic personalities like Conan O'Brien, Robin Williams, Keith Richards, Ben Stiller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lorne Michaels and former US President Barack Obama. WTF averages 6 million downloads each month, with over 450 million lifetime downloads.

Maron is further well known for his award-nominated role of Sam Sylvia in Netflix's GLOW, which recently wrapped filming its third season. He also just shot roles in the upcoming JOKER movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro, and WONDERLAND, with Mark Wahlberg.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738.





