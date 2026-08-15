Lowell Summer Music Series To Welcome New England Film Orchestra
The event will take place on August 30th.
The Lowell Summer Music Series is helping families wrap up summer with the New England Film Orchestra for a free concert at Boarding House Park Sunday, August 30. The orchestra will perform iconic music from Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, plus a special tribute to the 60th Anniversary of Star Trek.
Families are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an unforgettable evening under the stars. Showtime is 6:30pm. No tickets are needed, and all are welcome.
This is the fifth time New England Film Orchestra will grace the stage at the Lowell Summer Music Series. This year's program takes audiences on a musical journey through space, featuring some of the most iconic scores ever written for the concert hall and the silver screen. Performed by a full symphony orchestra, these timeless scores capture the excitement of exploration while showcasing the emotional power of live orchestral music. There will be some surprises, including some patriotic favorites.
Founded in 2019, the New England Film Orchestra is the first orchestra in the Boston area dedicated almost exclusively to live performance of film and television orchestral music as well as live-to-film events. The orchestra is known for dynamic performances that make symphonic music approachable and exciting for audiences of all backgrounds, from lifelong music lovers to those attending their very first orchestra concert.
Set in the scenic, tree-lined Boarding House Park in the heart of downtown Lowell, the Lowell Summer Music Series offers audiences an intimate live music experience where fans relax on blankets and beach chairs just steps from the stage. Tickets for all shows are available now at lowellsummermusic.org.
The 2026 Season Includes:
August 2: JJ Grey & Mofro
August 7: Iron & Wine
August 8: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
August 9: Ripe
August 14: Watchhouse
August 15: Pink Talking Fish
August 20: The Record Company Featuring the Charlie Musselwhite Duo
August 21: Lotus Land
August 30: New England Film Orchestra
September 4: Margo Price
September 12: 45th Annual Banjo & Fiddle Contest
September 13: Graham Nash
For tickets and more information, visit LowellSummerMusic.org. Boarding House Park is located at 40 French St, Lowell, MA 01852.
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