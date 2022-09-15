Lowell Memorial Auditorium Kicks Off Centennial With Celebration And Rededication Ceremony September 21

100 years to the day, Mayor Sokhary Chau and members of the Lowell City Council, and the Lowell Memorial Auditorium Board of Trustees will welcome the public to a Centennial Celebration and Rededication of the historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

In addition to remarks by Mayor Chau, LMA Board of Trustees President James O'Donnell and former member of the Lowell Veterans Commission and Registrar of Deeds for Northern Middlesex County Richard Howe will also give remarks at the rededication.

This event set to take place on the steps of this historic civic building is free and open to the public. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to a reception in the Auditorium's Hall of Flags that will include entertainment by a jazz quartet. The Celebration and Rededication kicks off a 100 Days campaign of programming that runs through the end of the year.

Designed by the noted architectural firm of Blackall, Clapp & Whittemore, the Lowell Memorial Auditorium was dedicated on September 21,1922, presided over by Calvin Coolidge, former Massachusetts Governor and at that time, Vice President of The United States.

After the end of World War I, the Lowell Board of Trade proposed plans for the creation of a new monument that would honor local Veterans of all wars. The cornerstone was laid September 25, 1920. The cost was approximately $1,000,000. The building contained a seating capacity in the main auditorium for 4,000 with an additional 675 seats in the Liberty Hall Theater. Special attention was paid to the acoustic properties and the ventilating system. There were quarters provided for the Great American War, Spanish War, The American Legion, The American Red Cross, and the veterans of World War I.

The hall quickly became a center of civic life in Lowell. In addition to playing host to entertainment, conventions, civic and religious programs, the auditorium has seen its fair share of stars. Some of the greatest names in music have played Lowell Auditorium, from the big bands of Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman in the 1940's through Frank Sinatra, Paul Anka, Olivia Newton John, Dolly Parton, and others. More recent headliners include the J.Geils Band, Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Martina McBride, Bruce Springsteen, and the Dropkick Murphys. Following World War II, the auditorium began hosting the Golden Gloves boxing series, which has continued up through the 75th Anniversary in 2022.

Lowell Management Group took over the day-to-day management of the Auditorium in 2018. "This anniversary has been front and center in our planning since 2018 when we took over management of this magnificent facility," said Lowell Management Group President Peter Lally. "Lowell Memorial Auditorium is part of this historical fabric of the city. In celebrating the centennial anniversary, we want to shine a light on the unique cultural offerings and cultural community that makes up this great city."

The 100 Days will feature Broadway shows, comedy, music, family entertainment and more including comedians Jay Leno and Lewis Black, The Righteous Brothers, The Irish Tenors, Boston Pops, the Lowell Irish Festival, Disney Junior Live on Tour, and a Broadway series that features blockbuster Chicago, the Gloria Estafan musical On Your Feet! and more.

The Celebration and Rededication of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium takes place Wednesday, September 21 4pm- 6pm. For more information on Lowell Memorial Auditorium Centennial Season and the civic ceremony on September 21, visit lowellauditorium.com